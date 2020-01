Ivana izvela šou na vaganju: Claressa, ajde malo sladoleda!

I’ve been smiling the whole time & then I realized she was scared to take her clothes off and show her fat pack 😂😂😂 I’m cut up though 💪🏾🦖 #154body #claressashields #GWOAT #FightNight #DOWNGOESHABAZIN showtime 📸: @trappfotos

A post shared by ClaressaTheGWOATShields (@claressashields) on Jan 9, 2020 at 12:35pm PST