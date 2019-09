M. J. potpisao za Cibonu: Puno mi znači što sam stigao ovdje

Im starting to fall in love with hiking/exploring and just doing different things that i probably would not do at home in the states. I’m just reflecting and thankful for my journey and the people who help me continue to reach my body goals day in and day out! Shoutout to my trainers all over the world @silverbacktraining53 @apexathleticperformance @diegomfalcao @kostia_santana_logvinenko The process is no where near easy but it is worth it! It’s all a mental thing! That pain and burn you feel don’t even compare to the results that show! I’m not really into taking proteins and all that good stuff. More so just hard work and trying to eat right! Longevity is my main focus and just grinding getting better than i was yesterday! “You have to fall in love with the process of becoming great” #WarRhetty #StriveForGreatness #FitLife #HealthyLife #RioDeJaneiro #Brazil #RhettyWorldWide #BodyGoals #Longevity #GodSpeed #TrustTheProcess

A post shared by MJ Rhett (@warrhetty) on Apr 6, 2018 at 1:15pm PDT