Oplela po Trumpu, govorila o gayevima pa završila na klupi

Well, this is something I never thought I’d have to say.... #Repost @playerstribune with @get_repost ・・・ Hi!! @sbird10 here. This is my WC Semis preview. Title was supposed to be “So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend (& 10 Other Things I Want You to Know Before the World Cup Semifinals)” but we ran out of space. My bad. Thanks for reading. GO @uswnt. • 📷: @elsagarrison

A post shared by Sue Bird (@sbird10) on Jul 2, 2019 at 3:32pm PDT