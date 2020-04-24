Pamela vodi Paderborn. Znojni igrači: Svi smo zaljubljeni u nju
Paderborn na dnu Bundeslige ima 16 bodova. Do zone opstanka kratki su punih deset, a od mjesta za doigravanje za ostanak daleko su šest bodova. Ispred njih su Werder i Fortuna
Njemački grad Paderborn ima 150 tisuća stanovnika i bundesligaša koji se bori za opstanak. Fitnes instruktorica koja je nogometašima samomotivacija u samoizolaciji, na društvenim mrežama ima - preko pet milijuna pratitelja
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO: KAKO TRENIRA PAMELA
Paderborn je mali, ali ponosni njemački klub. Na dnu Bundeslige. Momčad im je procijenjena na 26.5 milijuna eura. Usporedbe radi, Dinamova momčad vrijedi 79.5 milijuna. Pa se, dok sve stoji zbog korona virusa, znoje po uputama Pamele Reif (23).
Stoper Sebastian Schonlau (25) kaže: 'Zaljubili smo se u Pamelu i njezine treninge. Radimo vježbe zajedno s njom i moram priznati da se dobrano oznojimo da odradimo sve vježbe'.
who’s joining for the LIVE Workout on YouTube at 6pm? 🥴🔥 we are going to do the 10min Sixpack Workout together!! That’s my most famous workout & it’s gonna be EASIER when I talk you through it - I promise🤞🏼 the time will flyyyyyy by & you can get ready for your sixpack haha 😅 #liveworkout #pamelareif #getready #motivation #sixpack
Nema troška za klub, nema troška na angažiranje dodatnih kondicijskih trenera. Igrači SC Paderborna 07, dok supruge i djevojke ne gledaju, pokrenu fitnes tutorijal Pamele Reif i - udri...
10min Upper Body - Arms, Upper & Lower Back, Shoulders and Chest 💪🏼no equipment, now up on YouTube! 📺 Swipe to see some of the exercises 🐣 This workout is so much fun (because half of the time you feel like a bird starting to fly haha) 😂 But in combination, those exercises burn like hell in my arms, shoulders, back & chest. Also: 10000% suitable for men. No squat involved 🤫🔥. . I never published an upper body workout like this before, because I felt it’s super hard to train those muscle groups without any additional weights. But after testing and trying a lot with different movements: I think we got a killer workout over here, for men & women 🥰🤞🏼 Let me know how you like it!. . ➡️ New Workout Plans for next week will be up in my story later tonight!. . 🎵 Higher by Cyme & Ann-Christin / Anzeige. . #homeworkout #upperbody #noequipment #pamelareif #workout
Paderborn na zadnjem mjestu Bundeslige ima 16 bodova. Do zone opstanka kratki su punih 10, a od mjesta za doigravanje za ostanak daleko su šest bodova.
It’s an abs(olutely) amazing Wednesday 🤫 ready to get abs out of steel? .. here are some of my all time favorite exercise WITH EQUIPMENT 💖. . 1️⃣ Hanging Knee Lifts - on the pull up bar. easiest version of all „hanging exercises“ & it’s still the one of the most efficient ones for me!. 2️⃣ Hanging Knee Hold - Hold until failure after every set of Hanging Knee Lifts (1). That buuuuurns! 🔥. 3️⃣ Hip Lifts. 4️⃣ Pike on TRX (or with a Yoga Ball). 5️⃣ Ball Pass (you can also use a Yoga Ball). . As most of you know: I love training my abs & core. I always do a mixture of non-equipment exercises (like my YouTube workouts) and weighted / equipment exercises in the gym. Some people say it’s not necessary to train abs separately - but I see amazing results when I do train them 🤗 ON TOP, a strong core is beneficial for your posture, helps you stabilize when trainings other muscle groups (squats for legs, standing shoulder press, etc. - you also need core strength for that!), improves balance, helps with lower back pain, helps you run faster & and it’s just my favorite thing to train 😅 I really really enjoy those balance / stability exercises. . . 🎶 Better by @hugelthug / Anzeige. . #abs #sixpack #workout #motivation #pamelareif
Konkurenti Paderborna u borbi za opstanak su Werder i Fortuna, a na 15. mjestu u zoni spasa (barem zasad) je Mainz. Paderbornov adut, nadaju se Schonlau i suigrači, bit će najpopularnija instruktorica fitnesa u cijeloj velikoj Njemačkoj...
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO: TRENING PAMELE REIF
Iskreno premrsava je, fali joj straznjice i boobs.
Ja obožavam kad ljudi rade,posteno zarade svoj kruh,sa teškim ali poštenim radom,kad su sretni sa svojom obitelji i kad imaju ili pronađu malo vremena za sebe odnosno vježbanje. To je moj moto!! Lako je imati “pločice” na drobu i misice isklesane kada ti je to jedini posao i smisao u životu.
Ma vidli smo i bolje