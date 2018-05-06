Svijet je uz sir Alexa: Ronaldo i Beckham uz 'nogometnog oca'

Nogometni svijet u subotu navečer šokirala je vijest da je legendarni menadžer Manchester Uniteda sir Alex Ferguson (76) doživio moždani udar, da je hitno prevezen u obližnju bolnicu i operiran. Ferguson je u stabilnom stanju, ali potrebni mu su mu mir i intenzivna njega kako bi oporavak bio što brži.

- Operacija je prošla dobro, ali sir Alex Ferguson treba neko vrijeme intenzivnije njege kako bi se optimizirao njegov oporavak. Obitelj zahtijeva privatnost u ovim trenucima - nedugo nakon operacije izdao je United u službenom priopćenju.

Njegovu bivšem klubu pridružili su se i brojni drugi. Mnogo ljudi i klubova zaželjelo je velikom Škotu brz oporavak te izrazilo suosjećanje. Predvode ih njegovi bivši igrači koje je stvorio, planetarno popularne zvijezde Cristiano Ronaldo i David Beckham.

- Moje misli i molitve su s tobom, prijatelju dragi. Budi jak, šefe - napisao je Ronaldo na Twitteru dok je Beckham napisao:

- Nastavi se boriti, šefe. Šaljem molitve i ljubav Cathy i cijeloj obitelji.

My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018

Ronaldo i Beckham su samo od nekih. Poruke podrške poslali su i Robin van Persie, Max Allegri, Mesut Özil, Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry, svi mogući klubovi...

Ujedinjeni u podršci su i brojne osobe izvan nogometa poput sira Moa Faraha ili Borisa Beckera, podršku je poslao i NBA...

Get well soon Sir. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson pic.twitter.com/olVqSPr4tR — Real Madrid 🇬🇭🇬 (@RealmadridGh) May 5, 2018

Very sorry to hear about sir Alex Ferguson being in hospital. Thoughts are with him and his family. Stay strong Boss 🙏 https://t.co/Fbz9I1edsp — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) May 5, 2018

Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson. Hope he makes a full recovery 🙏🏼 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 5, 2018

Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 5, 2018

Stay Strong Alex Ferguson!!! — Massimiliano Allegri (@OfficialAllegri) May 5, 2018

Everyone at the Club would like to send our best wishes and support to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family as he recovers from surgery. pic.twitter.com/7YEW168NHz — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 5, 2018

Deep thoughts and best wishes Sir Alex Ferguson 🙏🏾 @ManUtd https://t.co/l0cK0H7teD — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) May 5, 2018

Just heard the news about Sir Alex Ferguson. Wishing him and his family all the strength for a speedy recovery. #keepstrong — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) May 5, 2018

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018

The thoughts and prayers of all at #SCFC are with Sir Alex Ferguson.



Keep fighting Sir Alex. https://t.co/6EUweFiVp8 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 5, 2018

Everyone at Everton Football Club wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy and full recovery following his emergency surgery today. — Everton (@Everton) May 5, 2018

For everyone at #Galatasaray, we would like to send our very best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and his loved ones at this difficult time. We wish him a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/CckTiw9avF — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) May 5, 2018

My thoughts and prayers go to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on these tough moments #SirAlexFerguson pic.twitter.com/H4f7LNlV0q — Diego Forlan (@DiegoForlan7) May 6, 2018

Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson we all know you can pull through! — Sol Campbell (@SolManOfficial) May 5, 2018

Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson my support are with family and friends..!! #legend #SirAlex — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) May 5, 2018

Our thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson this evening. Everyone at Olympique de Marseille wishes him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/9d9mQ8ysq5 — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) May 5, 2018

Hope and wish Sir Alex Ferguson to stay Strong and to have a full recovery!!🙏🏻😔 #PrayforSirAlex — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) May 5, 2018

All my thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson. I wish you a full and speedy recovery. Stay strong! — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) May 5, 2018

Everyone at the NBA would like to send our very best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and his loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/MyAI9lhSAd — NBA UK (@NBAUK) May 5, 2018

Objave na Twitteru u sir Alexu Fergusonu možete pratiti na widgetu ispod.

