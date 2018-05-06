Svijet je uz sir Alexa: Ronaldo i Beckham uz 'nogometnog oca'
Mnogo ljudi i klubova zaželjelo je velikom Škotu brz oporavak te izrazilo suosjećanje. Predvode ih njegovi bivši igrači koje je stvorio, planetarno popularne zvijezde Cristiano Ronaldo i David Beckham
Nogometni svijet u subotu navečer šokirala je vijest da je legendarni menadžer Manchester Uniteda sir Alex Ferguson (76) doživio moždani udar, da je hitno prevezen u obližnju bolnicu i operiran. Ferguson je u stabilnom stanju, ali potrebni mu su mu mir i intenzivna njega kako bi oporavak bio što brži.
- Operacija je prošla dobro, ali sir Alex Ferguson treba neko vrijeme intenzivnije njege kako bi se optimizirao njegov oporavak. Obitelj zahtijeva privatnost u ovim trenucima - nedugo nakon operacije izdao je United u službenom priopćenju.
Njegovu bivšem klubu pridružili su se i brojni drugi. Mnogo ljudi i klubova zaželjelo je velikom Škotu brz oporavak te izrazilo suosjećanje. Predvode ih njegovi bivši igrači koje je stvorio, planetarno popularne zvijezde Cristiano Ronaldo i David Beckham.
- Moje misli i molitve su s tobom, prijatelju dragi. Budi jak, šefe - napisao je Ronaldo na Twitteru dok je Beckham napisao:
- Nastavi se boriti, šefe. Šaljem molitve i ljubav Cathy i cijeloj obitelji.
My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018
Ronaldo i Beckham su samo od nekih. Poruke podrške poslali su i Robin van Persie, Max Allegri, Mesut Özil, Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry, svi mogući klubovi...
Ujedinjeni u podršci su i brojne osobe izvan nogometa poput sira Moa Faraha ili Borisa Beckera, podršku je poslao i NBA...
Get well soon Sir. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson pic.twitter.com/olVqSPr4tR— Real Madrid 🇬🇭🇬 (@RealmadridGh) May 5, 2018
Very sorry to hear about sir Alex Ferguson being in hospital. Thoughts are with him and his family. Stay strong Boss 🙏 https://t.co/Fbz9I1edsp— Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) May 5, 2018
Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson. Hope he makes a full recovery 🙏🏼— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 5, 2018
Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 5, 2018
Stay Strong Alex Ferguson!!!— Massimiliano Allegri (@OfficialAllegri) May 5, 2018
Everyone at the Club would like to send our best wishes and support to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family as he recovers from surgery. pic.twitter.com/7YEW168NHz— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 5, 2018
Deep thoughts and best wishes Sir Alex Ferguson 🙏🏾 @ManUtd https://t.co/l0cK0H7teD— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) May 5, 2018
Just heard the news about Sir Alex Ferguson. Wishing him and his family all the strength for a speedy recovery. #keepstrong— Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) May 5, 2018
Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018
The thoughts and prayers of all at #SCFC are with Sir Alex Ferguson.— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 5, 2018
Keep fighting Sir Alex. https://t.co/6EUweFiVp8
Everyone at Everton Football Club wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy and full recovery following his emergency surgery today.— Everton (@Everton) May 5, 2018
For everyone at #Galatasaray, we would like to send our very best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and his loved ones at this difficult time. We wish him a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/CckTiw9avF— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) May 5, 2018
My thoughts and prayers go to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on these tough moments #SirAlexFerguson pic.twitter.com/H4f7LNlV0q— Diego Forlan (@DiegoForlan7) May 6, 2018
Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson we all know you can pull through!— Sol Campbell (@SolManOfficial) May 5, 2018
Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson my support are with family and friends..!! #legend #SirAlex— Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) May 5, 2018
Our thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson this evening. Everyone at Olympique de Marseille wishes him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/9d9mQ8ysq5— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) May 5, 2018
Praying for #AlexFerguson tonight!!! #sir you will get trough this @ManUtd— Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) May 5, 2018
Hope and wish Sir Alex Ferguson to stay Strong and to have a full recovery!!🙏🏻😔 #PrayforSirAlex— Pepe Reina (@PReina25) May 5, 2018
All my thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson. I wish you a full and speedy recovery. Stay strong!— Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) May 5, 2018
Everyone at the NBA would like to send our very best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and his loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/MyAI9lhSAd— NBA UK (@NBAUK) May 5, 2018
Objave na Twitteru u sir Alexu Fergusonu možete pratiti na widgetu ispod.
Trener koji se prilagođavao modernom nogometu i u čijoj ekipi nitko nije bio veći od kluba.Drži se Fergy
Mal ili Velik, smrt nitko ne pobjeđuje .
Sretno u oporavku najboljem treneru svih vremena
Za komentiranje je potrebno prijaviti se. Nemaš korisnički račun? Registracija je brza i jednostavna, registriraj se i uključi se u raspravu.