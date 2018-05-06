Na portal se također možeš prijaviti i
Svijet je uz sir Alexa: Ronaldo i Beckham uz 'nogometnog oca'

Mnogo ljudi i klubova zaželjelo je velikom Škotu brz oporavak te izrazilo suosjećanje. Predvode ih njegovi bivši igrači koje je stvorio, planetarno popularne zvijezde Cristiano Ronaldo i David Beckham

Foto: screenshot/instagram
Autor: Boris Trifunović

Nogometni svijet u subotu navečer šokirala je vijest da je legendarni menadžer Manchester Uniteda sir Alex Ferguson (76) doživio moždani udar, da je hitno prevezen u obližnju bolnicu i operiran. Ferguson je u stabilnom stanju, ali potrebni mu su mu mir i intenzivna njega kako bi oporavak bio što brži.

- Operacija je prošla dobro, ali sir Alex Ferguson treba neko vrijeme intenzivnije njege kako bi se optimizirao njegov oporavak. Obitelj zahtijeva privatnost u ovim trenucima - nedugo nakon operacije izdao je United u službenom priopćenju.

Stefan Wermuth/Reuters/PIXSELL BORI SE ZA ŽIVOT Alex Ferguson imao moždani: Hitno su ga operirali u bolnici

Njegovu bivšem klubu pridružili su se i brojni drugi. Mnogo ljudi i klubova zaželjelo je velikom Škotu brz oporavak te izrazilo suosjećanje. Predvode ih njegovi bivši igrači koje je stvorio, planetarno popularne zvijezde Cristiano Ronaldo i David Beckham.

- Moje misli i molitve su s tobom, prijatelju dragi. Budi jak, šefe - napisao je Ronaldo na Twitteru dok je Beckham napisao:

- Nastavi se boriti, šefe. Šaljem molitve i ljubav Cathy i cijeloj obitelji.

Ronaldo i Beckham su samo od nekih. Poruke podrške poslali su i Robin van Persie, Max Allegri, Mesut Özil, Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry, svi mogući klubovi...

Ujedinjeni u podršci su i brojne osobe izvan nogometa poput sira Moa Faraha ili Borisa Beckera, podršku je poslao i NBA...

Objave na Twitteru u sir Alexu Fergusonu možete pratiti na widgetu ispod.

 

  • Avatar refa
    refa Nedjelja, 06.05.2018. u 08:39

    Trener koji se prilagođavao modernom nogometu i u čijoj ekipi nitko nije bio veći od kluba.Drži se Fergy

  • Avatar skver
    skver Nedjelja, 06.05.2018. u 09:30

    Mal ili Velik, smrt nitko ne pobjeđuje .

  • Avatar tomislav22
    tomislav22 Nedjelja, 06.05.2018. u 08:34

    Sretno u oporavku najboljem treneru svih vremena

