Tko bi joj odbio dati intervju? Na nju su slabi Pep i Neymar
Layla Anne Lee se zbog svojih komunikacijskih vještina brzo se provukla u voditeljske vode, a danas je jedna od najpoznatijih sportskih novinarki u Velikoj Britaniji...
Talijani imaju Dilettu Leottu, a Britanci imaju nju. Layla Anne Lee (37) je atraktivna engleska voditeljica koju obožavaju kamere. Ali i ljudi iza kamere. Rođena je u Engleskoj, ali u krvi ima i brazilske korijene odakle je povukla seksipil, a tu su i irski te škotski korijeni.
Zbog svojih komunikacijskih vještina brzo se provukla u voditeljske vode, a danas je jedna od najpoznatijih sportskih novinarki u Velikoj Britaniji.
Prati nogomet, borilačke sportove, Formulu 1, a jedna je od rijetkih novinarki kojoj Neymar bez problema da intervju. Štoviše, s Neymarom je u sjajnim odnosima i jako su dobri prijatelji, a često ju možemo vidjeti i na njegovim zabavama. Intervjuirala je i Messija, Pelea, Marcela, Guardiolu...
Smiješak se navuče na lica navijača kada ju vide kako izvještava s travnjaka. Baš onako kako i Diletta radi Talijanima.
Layla je radila za popularne medijske kuće kao što su Sky Sports, Goal, ESPN...
A na navedenim fotografijama možete vidjeti zašto ju navijači, ali i kamere toliko obožavaju...
