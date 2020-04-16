KARANTENA
Tko bi joj odbio dati intervju? Na nju su slabi Pep i Neymar

Layla Anne Lee se zbog svojih komunikacijskih vještina brzo se provukla u voditeljske vode, a danas je jedna od najpoznatijih sportskih novinarki u Velikoj Britaniji...

Foto: Instagram
Autor: Zdravko Barišić

Talijani imaju Dilettu Leottu, a Britanci imaju nju. Layla Anne Lee (37) je atraktivna engleska voditeljica koju obožavaju kamere. Ali i ljudi iza kamere. Rođena je u Engleskoj, ali u krvi ima i brazilske korijene odakle je povukla seksipil, a tu su i irski te škotski korijeni.

Zbog svojih komunikacijskih vještina brzo se provukla u voditeljske vode, a danas je jedna od najpoznatijih sportskih novinarki u Velikoj Britaniji. 

Prati nogomet, borilačke sportove, Formulu 1, a jedna je od rijetkih novinarki kojoj Neymar bez problema da intervju. Štoviše, s Neymarom je u sjajnim odnosima i jako su dobri prijatelji, a često ju možemo vidjeti i na njegovim zabavama. Intervjuirala je i Messija, Pelea, Marcela, Guardiolu...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Smiješak se navuče na lica navijača kada ju vide kako izvještava s travnjaka. Baš onako kako i Diletta radi Talijanima. 

Layla je radila za popularne medijske kuće kao što su Sky Sports, Goal, ESPN...

A na navedenim fotografijama možete vidjeti zašto ju navijači, ali i kamere toliko obožavaju...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Avatar CroMeruj
    CroMeruj Četvrtak, 16.04.2020. u 22:36

    Da me ova prevari, izvinuo bih joj se

  • Avatar rubenibarruri
    rubenibarruri Četvrtak, 16.04.2020. u 23:08

    Polizo bi ja njene guzice bez problema. Kaki stara te se najbolje mandare

  • Avatar Francesco_Totti
    Francesco_Totti Četvrtak, 16.04.2020. u 22:36

    Mogla se je pristojnije obući...

