Tuga i šok u Zagrebu, Mostaru i Sarajevu. Ovako su navijači BiH ispratili poraz od Švicarske...

Bosanskohercegovačka nogometna reprezentacija izgubila je u drugom kolu Svjetskog prvenstva od Švicarske 4-1 s igračem manje u LA-u, a utakmica se gledala na Trgu bana Jelačića u Zagrebu, kao i u gradu na Neretvi i Miljacki
ZAGREB
| Foto: Marko Prpic/PIXSELL
ZAGREB |
Foto: Marko Prpic/PIXSELL
ZAGREB
| Foto: Marko Prpic/PIXSELL
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MOSTAR
| Foto: Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
Foto Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL
SARAJEVO
| Foto: Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
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Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
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Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Foto Armin Durgut/PIXSELL