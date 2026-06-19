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Tuga i šok u Zagrebu, Mostaru i Sarajevu. Ovako su navijači BiH ispratili poraz od Švicarske...

Bosanskohercegovačka nogometna reprezentacija izgubila je u drugom kolu Svjetskog prvenstva od Švicarske 4-1 s igračem manje u LA-u, a utakmica se gledala na Trgu bana Jelačića u Zagrebu, kao i u gradu na Neretvi i Miljacki
Zagreb: Praćenje utakmice između BiH i Švicarske
ZAGREB | Foto: Marko Prpic/PIXSELL
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ZAGREB | Foto: Marko Prpic/PIXSELL
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