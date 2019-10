Vatreni klinci dobili pojačanje: I Rafael će brzo trčati terenima

What a season it was, your support was incredible, we showed to the whole world that we are unique club. Unfortunately 97 points are not enough to win the PL but trust me this team will never surrender! There is one more final...we go again reds, come on!🔴🔴💪🏻 Thank you ♥️🙌🏻 #ynwa

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on May 12, 2019 at 11:21am PDT