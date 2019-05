Čilić predao Đokoviću: Žao mi je, ali otrovao sam se hranom

To the fans, @mutuamadridopen organizers, spectators and @djokernole I am sorry to announce that I must withdraw from today's match. I have had a terrible night dealing with a case of food poisoning. I am extremely disappointed to have my time in Madrid end in this way. Thank you for the support and I look forward to returning next year...

A post shared by Marin Čilić (@marincilic) on May 10, 2019 at 2:23am PDT