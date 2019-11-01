Zgodna trenerica: Nazivali ju mršavicom, a sada joj se dive
Svoj fitness put započela je kao tinejdžerka kada su joj mnogi davali negativne komentare na premršavi izgled. Bella se okrenula dizanju utega te je izgradila karijeru iz snova na kojoj joj mnogi zavide...
Bella Rahbek (24), danska fitness trenerica, poznata je najviše po svojoj nevjerojatnoj transformaciji. Svoj fitness put započela je kao mršava tinejdžerka kada su joj mnogi davali negativne komentare na, po njima, premršav izgled.
Nakon toga se Bella okrenula dizanju utega te je izgradila karijeru iz snova. Pomanjkanje samopouzdanja zbog izrugivanja vršnjaka na njezin izgled, pretvorila je u motiv za preobrazbu.
U početku je njezina želja za "debljanjem" pokazivala slabe rezultate budući da ni sama Bella nije imala dovoljno znanja o procesu dobivanja na kilaži, no uz pomoć interneta i časopisa počela je učiti o fitnessu. Nakon nekoliko mjeseci njena figura postala je upravo onakva kakvu je željela.
Front Squats w/ my new cotton resistance bands @bellarahbekfitness coming out September 10th🙀 #soexcited Just posted a new full lower body workout routine in the gym using resistance bands along with weights! Ladies you should definitely check it out if you need some more help in the gym or just need some inspiration to your daily routine! (YouTube: Bella Rahbek) 📸 @flywithjohnnythai
Nakon nekoliko mjeseci rada kod kuće, Bella je odlučila krenuti u teretanu gdje je uspjela podići svoju kondiciju na novi nivo.
Kroz godine Bella je izgradila nevjerojatnu figuru, a na društvenim mrežama je objavila svoj put. Njeni su pratitelji počeli istraživati više o njoj, što je Dankinja iskoristila za početak svoje trenerske i poduzetničke karijere koja iz dana u dan postaje sve bolja.
Been hitting a surplus for a couple of weeks now and I’m loving the progress! See eating in a surplus doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll gain a lot of body fat as long as your maintaining an overall proper workout routine that you follow on a consistent basis, but also are consuming the right types of foods when trying to hit a higher number of calories! Abs are still looking sharp, just ignore the bad lighting lol. And also ignore my line from sitting down 😜 #itscurvyseason am I right ladies! 💪💕
“Consistency is not perfection, it is simply refusing to give up!,, 💪‼️ . I’ve preached this so many times; 🔸You’ll have good and bad workout days, some days you won’t be able to put as much effort into your workout and you won’t be able to lift as much and perfect a certain movement you’ve nailed before. 🔸And other days you’ll lift and hit PRs and perform every movement to perfection! . It’s the bad days you can’t skip out on, even if you don’t feel like they aren’t doing much for your progress because of your low energy level.. they really do make such a huge difference! . It’s all about consistency and it’s so so so important to stay consistent in everything you do that you want to make progress in and obtain those results 💪💕 #consistencynevergetsold . ❕You can now get full body resistance bands on the site now! Use code bella20 for 20% off all products now! Click the link in bio or go to bellarahbek.com 💜❕ 📸 @flywithjohnnythai
Nothing happens overnight...🙅♀️ . Think of your fitness journey as a long race and not a sprint!😵 . You may feel discouraged because you wont see overnight results, and that's what separates you from others! . If you aren't willing to put in the work consistently, you won't ever stand out from the crowd! . If you're willing to put in the work! And gear up your "race car" with the best engine and map, you'll accomplish your goal & you'll achieve the fastest way possible!🔥 . Win your race by investing in what you need to do in order to get what your want to achieve! . Whether that's fat loss, muscle gain, improving strength or mobility (you name it!) . Be patient, work on your goal consistently and get the best "road map" there's for you and your goal! -and you'll get the results that you want! . Ladies, you're running out of time! Only a few hours left to join my free fat loss course! Click the link in my bio to join now! 💪💕
Koliko košta ovakav članak da i ja platim da s eo meni nešto napiše heheh
Dobra