Rijetki crni nosorog uginuo kad su ga htjeli pustiti u divljinu

Well that’s it folks! Zambezi was safely loaded on to the plane and took off just a couple of hours ago for his new life @grumetifund. We would like to thank everyone involved and can not wait to see him take his first steps in Tanzania #blackrhino #backtothewild #rhino #byebyebezi #chubbyunicorn #conservation

A post shared by The Aspinall Foundation (@theaspinallfoundation) on Jun 27, 2019 at 11:19am PDT