20 knjiga koje Bill Gates misli da bi svakako trebali pročitati
Na popisu su najnovije knjige koje je Gates sa zanimanjem pročitao i preporučio na svom blogu. Njegovi se izbor sastoji od toplih memoara pa sve do kreativne povijesne fikcije...
Svake godine Bill Gates objavljuje ljetni i zimski popis za čitanje knjiga koje smatra da su izuzetno dobre. Poduzetnici, filantropi i ljubitelji knjiga podjednako će uživati u njegovim odabranim naslovima.
Evo 20 najnovijih knjiga koje je Gates preporučio na svom blogu GatesNotes koje ćete sada morati dodati na svoj popis za čitanje.
Upheaval, Jared Diamond
Upheaval, Jared Diamond
Nine Pints, Rose George
Nine Pints, Rose George
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

In 1922, Count Alexander Rostov, proper, proud and open hearted is under house arrest in Moscow's famous Hotel Metropol. No longer will be be addressed as your excellency, he is forced to make the best of his situation as he surveys everything from the day to day happenings to major historical events as the hotel is home for meetings and dinners of the top ranking members of the politburo. For the next decades, as Rostov serves his time, relationships are cultivated with employees, guests, visitors and a young girl whom he unofficially adopts.

Rostov is one of the most memorable characters one is fortunate to meet in literature and the novel is a brilliant rendering of a place and time.
Presidents of War, Michael Beschloss
Presidents of War, Michael Beschloss
The Future of Capitalism, Paul Collier
Educated, Tara Westover
Educated, Tara Westover

I devoured this book!!! As a young adult I experienced some very strong "Christian" teachings that bordered on unhealthy, imposing & authoritarian...some could of said brainwashing. But I came out of that and have spent the last 10 years learning what it means to think for myself. So this book resonated with me in a deeply impactful way.
Army of None, Paul Scharre
Army of None, Paul Scharre

Weaponizing artificial intelligence could potentially bring many benefits such as minimizing collateral damage and decrease civilian casualties. A machine could be programmed to never break the Law of War, make less mistakes and would never get emotional and seek revenge. But do we want machines that can select and engage a target on their own? Do we want to delegate the decision of killing a human to an AI? What if someone hacks the machine or something unexpected happens or a bug? It seems like a arms race in this area is inevitable if not already started. Will it have a strategic stabilizing effect or will it destabilize? Even if a "Terminator"-scenario seems unlikely to happen, it is still a very difficult topic. After reading this book, I feel I have a greater understanding of the positive and negative sides of fully autonomous weapons. But I also feel I'm more uncertain what to think of such a machine and were to set the limitations (if any is possible). But the most scary thing is probably the distancing/distributing responsibility and dehumanizing of killing.
Bad Blood, John Carreyrou
Bad Blood, John Carreyrou
21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari
21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari

Absolutely enjoyed this one. It was really accessible and hasn't stopped making me think. Harari's style is very interesting. Not only does he give you information and, his thoughts & opinions, but also makes you question the way things are and could be. Sometimes, I find reading non-fiction more time consuming than fiction but that was not the case with this. Although the subject matter was deep, it was easy to understand without losing the significance of the content.

Harari is brilliant in trying to untangle the mess we live in, showing us glimpses of strands from it. He tries to make sense of where we came from, how our current world functions and where we are heading, with advancements in technology and bio-technology. He also looks into how these two could probably merge and what that will mean for humankind. This book is incredibly intelligent without being preachy. He talks about how technology, politics, sciences and, our past and the way we think could have an effect on our future.

Just a warning, Harari tries to rationalise religion which made sense to me and did not offend me, but it could be construed as offensive to others.
The Headspace Guide to Meditation and Mindfulness, Andy Puddicombe
Leonardo da Vinci, Walter Isaacson
Leonardo da Vinci, Walter Isaacson
Everything Happens for a Reason and Other Lies I’ve Loved, Kate Bowler
Everything Happens for a Reason and Other Lies I've Loved, Kate Bowler
Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders
Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

Told in quotes, the book examines the "bardo" that is life after death, but life before the afterlife. Tender, fraught and really bloody funny, Lincoln in the Bardo earns re-read status.
Origin Story: A Big History of Everything, David Christian
Origin Story: A Big History of Everything, David Christian

David Christian é historiador, cofundador do Big History Project (junto com Bill Gates), e seu projeto consiste em contar uma história da nossa origem, uma história que mostre tudo o que temos em comum, apesar das diferentes culturas e das diferentes narrativas de nossa origem que cada cultura tem. E o livro é isso: um aglomerado de diversos conhecimentos e disciplinas que, juntos, contam essa grande história de quem somos e como surgimos, que tem que começar, claro, pela origem do universo - pois fazemos parte dele, né?
Factfulness, Hans Rosling
Factfulness, Hans Rosling

I highly recommend this book to anyone who feels like we're at the end of the world. We're NOT! Look at facts and data, not on media and propaganda.
The Best We Could Do, Thi Bui
The Best We Could Do, Thi Bui

It's about several generations of a Vietnamese family who move to the US, and it explores how their identities and relationships develop over time.
Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, Matthew Desmond
Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, Matthew Desmond

Matthew Desmond won almost every possible award bestowed upon a nonfiction book. "Evicted" won the Pulitzer Prize and Desmond won the MacArthur "Genius" award for his ethnographic and sociological approach to poverty. In "Evicted", Desmond takes the reader into the poorest neighborhoods in Milwaukee to tell the story of eight families in extreme poverty and at risk of eviction. Scott is a nurse that becomes a heroin addict, Lamar is a man with no legs desperately trying to take care of a group of boys in the neighborhood, Arleen is a single mother is trying to raise her two sons on $20 a month in a rundown apartment, and Vanetta has her hours cut at work, which leaves her struggling to make ends meet. The one thing they all have in common is that they all spend most of their income on rent.