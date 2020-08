\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0















\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0









\u00a0

\u00a0







\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0



































@csirogram \u2063A real-life Pokedex? \ud83e\udd2f\u2800 \u2800 Get ready for it. The researchers from our Data61 team have been working on a Shazam for animals.\u2800 \u2800 The tool, dubbed Critterpedia, uses machine learning and citizen science to answer your creepy and crawly questions! \ud83d\udd77\u2800 \u2800 After you take a photo and upload it a system trained with an algorithm then classifies it, providing information on the family, genus or species.\u2800 \u2800 We imagine this tool will likely come in handy for travellers in the future. Might need to start loading up the drop bear pics now though... \ud83d\ude0f\u2800 \u2800 \ud83d\udd17 More info via the link in our bio.\u2800 \u2800 #Pokedex #WeLoveScience #CSIRO #Data61 #MachineLearning #CitizenScience #Critterpedia





A post shared by \ud83e\udd8b\ud83d\udc0dCritterpedia\ud83d\udd77\ud83d\udc1d (@critterpediaapp) on Aug 4, 2020 at 3:33am PDT