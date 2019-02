Dino (29) crta barutom i solju, a za njega je cijeli svijet čuo...

Gunpowder work made for @theweeknd and @gesaffelstein for their brand new song "LOST IN THE FIRE" . I was contracted to make promo materiel for their song in form of my gunpowder art . Combined gunpowder and black acrylic to really capture the feeling of the song. Thank you for the fun project. And the song is awesome did you guys hear it ?

