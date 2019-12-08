Dobre stvari koje su se 2019. godine dogodile, a da ne znate

We’re a step closer to save White Rhinos from extinction! - Drop a 🦏 in the comments to celebrate this event. - Tag in the comments one of your friends that needs some good news. Seven eggs from the world’s last two remaining northern white rhinos have been successfully fertilized artificially, reviving hopes of saving the endangered animals. The world’s last male northern white rhinoceros, a 45-year-old named Sudan, died last year in Kenya, leaving only the two surviving female members, Najin and Fatu, of the species. The scientists said in a statement they had harvested 10 eggs from Najin and Fatu and that seven of those had been successfully matured and artificially inseminated. Source: Reuters (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #life #rhinoceros #whiterhino #sudan

A post shared by The Happy Broadcast (@the_happy_broadcast) on Sep 6, 2019 at 5:25am PDT