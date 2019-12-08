Dobre stvari koje su se 2019. godine dogodile, a da ne znate
Jeste li znali da je na obalama jezera Malawi, na vlast je došla žena? Proglasila je brak između djece ilegalnim. Populacija morskih kornjača je u porastu, a još neke vrste možda neće izumrijeti
U moru loših vijesti, otvoren je Instagram koji prenosi najbolje vijesti iz svijeta. One često nisu niti prenesene u medijima, a možete ih pronaći OVDJE.
Donosimo deset vijesti s profila The Happy Broadcast.
1. Oplođeno je sedam jaja od dva posljednja sjeverna bijela nosoroga na planeti. Ovo bi moglo spasiti vrstu koja izumire!
We’re a step closer to save White Rhinos from extinction! - Drop a 🦏 in the comments to celebrate this event. - Tag in the comments one of your friends that needs some good news. Seven eggs from the world’s last two remaining northern white rhinos have been successfully fertilized artificially, reviving hopes of saving the endangered animals. The world’s last male northern white rhinoceros, a 45-year-old named Sudan, died last year in Kenya, leaving only the two surviving female members, Najin and Fatu, of the species. The scientists said in a statement they had harvested 10 eggs from Najin and Fatu and that seven of those had been successfully matured and artificially inseminated. Source: Reuters (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #life #rhinoceros #whiterhino #sudan
2. Na obalama jezera Malawi, na vlast je došla žena. Poništila je 1500 brakova između djece, proglasila takav čin ilegalnim i poslala djevojčice u škole.
You all know how much I love Africa and it’s strong and fierce people and this is another example of strength and love. Theresa Kachindamoto (so formidable, she has been nicknamed “The Terminator”!) was determined to take a stand against the tradition which took teenage girls and made them wives and mothers long before the age of 18. Kachindamoto used her chief role to nullify more than 1500 child marriages since 2017, sending the girls who were married off before being able to complete their education back to school. She took a bold step towards ending poverty in Malawi, where a 2017 UN statistic suggested that about 45% of young girls are unable to remain in school past eighth grade. Because of bold and brave leadership like this things may start to change. Art by the talented @samanthacurcio . Source: UN Women (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #africa #malawi #childmarriage #children #rights #education #action #school
3. U Švedskoj je pokrenuta fenomenalna inicijativa! Donori krvi počeli su dobivati poruke kada njihova krv spasi život
Sweden has rolled out several interesting new initiatives to tackle shortages of blood and keep its blood donors coming back to more consistent deposits. One approach that has caught the public’s attention is a service that sends donors a text message which tells them when their blood has been used. Donors will first receive a thank you message just after donating, but then later once their blood has been used to help another person, the donors are informed of that momentous moment. The service says the positive feedback to the donor about how they’ve helped out a fellow citizen encourages them to donate again. Source: TOC (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #life #sweden #blood #blooddonation #science #research #innovation #giveblood #payitforward
4. Čovjek iz Indije posadio je jedno drvo svaki dan 35 godina i napravio šumu veću od Central Parka
In 1979, 16-year-old Padma Shri Jadav "Molai" Payeng was devastated when he stumbled upon a pile of dead snakes, scorched to death by extreme heat on the banks of Majuli Island in Assam, India. The snakes, which came to the island by way of flooding from the Brahmaputra river, could find no shade to escape the heat. When he saw the snakes, Payeng told NPR he knew he had to do something about it or else even humans might "have to die this way in the heat." And so, with an unquestionable love for his homeland and the most admirable dedication, Payeng planted one sapling on the barren land every day for the next 35 years. Payeng's tremendous efforts have paid off 39 years later. Spreading over 1,360 acres, the woodland, named Molai Forest after Payeng, is about 1.6 times larger than Central Park. Source: Travel+Leisure (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #instagood #photooftheday #beautiful #happy #motivation #art #friends #repost #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #illustration #goodmorning #goodnews #life #world #progress #planetearth #snake #india #forest #trees #woodland
5. Morske kornjače se 'vraćaju'. Naime, populacija je porasla za 980%, zahvaljujući Zakonu o ugroženim vrstama
[ Swipe → for 🇫🇷 🇵🇹 🇪🇸 🇮🇹 ] Thanks to this week’s guest artist Nikolas Ilic @nikolas.ilic Back in 1973, out of concern that many of America's native plants and animals were in danger of extinction, Congress passed the Endangered Species Act. The law enables regulators to designate species as either "endangered," meaning that they're at risk for becoming extinct throughout at least a significant portion of their range, or "threatened," meaning that they're likely to become endangered in the near future. The researchers, who looked at 31 different populations of marine mammals and sea turtles, found that 78 percent of the mammals and 75 percent of the turtles increased their population size after receiving protection under the Act. Sea turtles in particular benefited from the law, with their populations increasing by 980 percent! Source: How Stuff Works (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #instagood #photooftheday #beautiful #happy #motivation #art #friends #repost #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #illustration #goodmorning #positivenews #life #world #progress #seaturtles #ocean #endangeredspecies #wildlife turtle #ocean
6. Supermarketi u Tajlandu rekli su 'ne' plastici pa namirnice zamataju u lišće banane
[ Swipe → for 🇫🇷 🇵🇹 🇪🇸 🇮🇹 ] A supermarket in Thailand has replaced its plastic packaging with banana leaf wrapping. Banana leaves have been traditionally used in many Asian countries, Mexico, and Hawaii for packaging food, but Rimping supermarket in Chiangmai, Thailand is probably one of the first stores to use them on such a large scale. There are myriad benefits to using banana leaves over plastic packaging. For one, leaves are organic matter and will easily compost, unlike their plastic counterparts, which will take anything between 50 and 200 years to fully break down. Banana leaves, besides composting effectively, also add nutrients to the soil and will, over time, improve the capacity of the soil to nurture new plants and crops. Little steps make a big difference. Change is coming Source: The Epoch Times (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #instagood #photooftheday #beautiful #happy #motivation #art #friends #repost #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #illustration #goodmorning #positivenews #life #world #progress #thailand #eco #banana #noplastic #plasticfree #plants
7. Tim kemičara razvio je tehniku kojom četvrtinu plastike pretvaraju u gorivo
[ Swipe → for 🇫🇷 🇵🇹 🇪🇸 🇮🇹 ] The world is drowning in plastic. Each year, over 300 million tons of plastic finds its way to a landfill or into the environment where it will take hundreds of years to decompose. Every year that nothing is done, millions of tons of plastic flow into the oceans, where they are swallowed by wildlife and kill coral reefs. A team of chemists at Purdue may have found a partial solution to our plastic woes. As detailed in a paper published this week in Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering, the chemists discovered a way to convert polypropylene—a type of plastic commonly used in toys, medical devices, and product packaging like potato chip bags—into gasoline and diesel-like fuel. The researchers said that this fuel is pure enough to be used as blendstock, a main component of fuel used in motorized vehicles. The obvious benefit of this new conversion process is cleaning up the environment by finding a use for plastic waste. But as Purdue chemist Linda Wang pointed out in a statement, the fact that the produced fuel can be sold for a profit will also encourage the recycling industry to rapidly adopt it. Source: Motherboard (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #instagood #photooftheday #beautiful #happy #motivation #art #friends #repost #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #illustration #goodmorning #positivenews #life #world #progress #plastic #fuel #recycle #chemistry #recycling
8. Svijet je doslovno zelenije mjesto, više nego što je to bilo prije 20 godina, pokazali su sateliti NASA-e
NASA has some good news after getting detailed pictures of Earth's global vegetation through time. The world is a greener place today than it was 20 years ago. What prompted the change? Well, it appears China and India can take the majority of the credit. In contrast to the perception of China and India's willingness to overexploit land, water and resources for economic gain, the countries are responsible for the largest greening of the planet in the past two decades. The two most populous countries have implemented ambitious tree planting programs and scaled up their implementation and technology around agriculture. India continues to break world records in tree planting, with 800,000 Indians planting 50 million trees in just 24 hours. Europe and Canada sit at number 3 and 4 thanks to a remarkable increase in vegetation. It is encouraging to see swift and rapid change in governance and land use when presented with a dilemma. It is something that will continue to be a necessary skill in the decades to come. Source: Forbes (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #instagood #photooftheday #beautiful #happy #motivation #art #friends #repost #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #illustration #goodmorning #positivenews #life #world #progress #planetearth #india #china #nasa #planetearth #earth #forest #green
9. Sada možemo 3-D printerom raditi 'kosti'. Bioprinteri su uzbudljivi i mogli bi imati velik utjecaj na medicinsku industriju
For doctors and medical researchers repairing the human body, a 3D printer has become almost as valuable as an x-ray machine, microscope, or a sharp scalpel. Bioengineers are using 3D printers to make more durable hip, knee joints and prosthetic limbs. Every implant looks different and can be shaped precisely to the patient’s bone. Speed of production is also important when looking to save a limb, which makes 3D printing the perfect candidate technology. For the first time in Bulgaria, a patient received a polymer 3D printed rib implant. 35-year-old Ivaylo Josifov had to have his fifth rib removed due to a growth, and doctors used 3D printing to perfectly recreate the size and shape of the original rib so that the implant could fit into the patient with no complications. 3D printed bones are yet another revolutionary application of 3D printing technology. Though it's still an emerging field of research, it has the potential to change the face of medicine. Source: 3DPrint.com (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #instagood #photooftheday #beautiful #happy #motivation #art #friends #repost #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #illustration #goodmorning #goodnews #life #world #progress #planetearth #bones #3dprinting #3d #medic #science #prosthetic
10. Jednostavan test sline može zamijeniti krvne pretrage koje ukazuju na mogućnost srčanog ili moždanog udara
Thousands of heart attacks and strokes could be prevented every year after scientists made a genes breakthrough. A simple spit test could allow medics to detect those at a much greater risk of high blood pressure. Professor Punyadeera will conduct a trial of testing saliva for heart failure in conjunction with the Royal Women's Brisbane Hospital, the Mater and Prince Charles hospitals. "The beauty of saliva is that you don't need trained medical staff to collect a sample. You can monitor your heart health in your own home, using non-invasive technology," Professor Punyadeera said. "Using an e-health system, people with heart failure could be able to email the data from their saliva test to their GP who could advise them on medication levels, saving a trip to a heart specialist." Source: The Heart Foundation #thehappybroadcast #love #instagood #photooftheday #beautiful #happy #motivation #art #instadaily #friends #repost #nature #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #illustration #goodmorning #goodnews #saliva #stroke #life #medicine #invention #australia #heartattack #test
