Guza prije i poslije photoshopa: Hej cure, celulit je normalan!
Fitness influencerica Karina Irby podijelila je stvarne fotografije svog tijela s celulitom i ožiljcima te je usporedila te fotografije s photoshopiranima kakve sve češće susrećemo na Instagramu
Karina Irby sakupila je gotovo milijun sljedbenika nakon što je podijelila stvarne, ne uređivane fotografije svog tijela gdje je bez srama pokazala celulit i ožiljke.
HELP ME NORMALISE THIS Tag a friend and help spread the word! EVERY DAY I get message after message from women giving themselves a hard time over their lady lumps. Sometimes it even stems from their partners, which makes it even more upsetting! CELLULITE IS NOTHING! It’s so normal! I don’t get all the fuss. Supermodels have it. Your friends have it. Your role model has it. Your partner probably has it too. I wish this video could be seen by AS MANY EYES as possible so women worldwide can see that they’re not alone. Quite the opposite actually. Give your body a break. You’re only human❤️
Njen post i fotografije žele podsjetiti žene diljem svijeta da se ne srame svog tijela i da ga ne uspoređuju s onim što vide na Instagramu jer to nije realnost, piše Shape.
Ova fitness influencerica ističe kako je uistinu važno pokazati istinsko i autentično ja, bez filtera, bez photoshopa.
2 SECOND TRANSFORMATION 😜 Happy Friday amazing humans! This is just your friendly reminder to never take peoples gram pics too seriosuly🤪 A one second click 📸 is never an accurate representation of who they really are mentally or physically. As much as we can all appreciate a beautiful capture never compare yourself to it. Here’s my personal tips with following ANYONE on social media - I look for people who post videos of themselves. This will capture more of their personality and body shape. I love people who post fun stories! I want to see more than your 2 second selfie close up. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. However I personally prefer more personality! YouTubers! If you’re following someone who also has a great YouTube 9 times out of 10 you are seeing them for them. No fakery! That’s it! Each to their own of course❤️ But be smart and confident within YOURSELF! And remember you are a hot, sexy and confident limited edition of YOURSELF! PERIOD👑
- Volim objavljivati sadržaj na internetu koji ja želim vidjeti na društvenim mrežama - napisala je nedavno na Instagramu uz video gdje pokazuje svoje tijelo. Kao i u mnogim drugim njezinim postovima i ovaj video prikazuje Irby kako prirodno pozira u bikiniju u usporedbi s njenim retuširanim tijelom gdje je uklonila celulit i izgladila kožu.
I like to post content online of what I want to see more of on Social Media. I’m not doing this for attention or ‘likes’. I’m doing this because for my entire teens/early 20’s I was brainwashed into thinking that this was beautiful and that I needed to look this way too be liked by boys, be popular, wear nice clothes etc. I WISH I could have seen someone flaunt their natural ‘flaws,’ just to show me that they aren’t flaws at all. @MOANA_BIKINI 🦄
- Ne radim ovo zbog pažnje ili 'lajkova'. Radim to jer su mi tijekom tinejdžerskih i ranih 20-ih godina isprali mozak misleći da je ovo prelijepo i da moram tako izgledati da bi me voljeli dečki, da bi bila popularna, moram nositi i lijepu odjeću i tako dalje. Željela bih da sam vidjela nekog tko ističe svoje prirodne 'nedostatke', samo da mi pokaže da to uopće nisu nedostatci - nadodala je.
HOW I WANT INFLUENCERS TO POST Hey girl. Yes YOU! I just wanted to remind you that just like you, I have cellulite! I don’t post my cellulite that much because naturally I want to upload the best version of myself online✨ It’s nothing personal, I just feel more confident posting pics where I feel I look my best! Just like all of us! However I understand how brainwashing only seeing posed and edited photos can become🤯 So I’m posting this to show you that I am human, I have cellulite and it’s totally normal! Don’t be so hard on yourself beautiful girl and make sure you only follow people online how make you feel SPECIAL! #Tag and nominate an influencer who you’d love to see a more real and vulnerable side of👇🏽
Često se ženama kaže da sakriju svoje nedostatke bila to labava koža, dlake na tijelu i slično. Irby želi sa svojim objavama potaknuti žene da prestanu gledati određene dijelove svog tijela kao mane i da se prestanu uspoređivati sa ženama koje na Instagramu izgledaju 'neodoljivo'. Na kraju dana, svatko se treba osjećati ugodno u svojoj koži.
