Guza prije i poslije photoshopa: Hej cure, celulit je normalan!

Karina Irby sakupila je gotovo milijun sljedbenika nakon što je podijelila stvarne, ne uređivane fotografije svog tijela gdje je bez srama pokazala celulit i ožiljke.

Njen post i fotografije žele podsjetiti žene diljem svijeta da se ne srame svog tijela i da ga ne uspoređuju s onim što vide na Instagramu jer to nije realnost, piše Shape.

Ova fitness influencerica ističe kako je uistinu važno pokazati istinsko i autentično ja, bez filtera, bez photoshopa.

- Volim objavljivati ​​sadržaj na internetu koji ja želim vidjeti na društvenim mrežama - napisala je nedavno na Instagramu uz video gdje pokazuje svoje tijelo. Kao i u mnogim drugim njezinim postovima i ovaj video prikazuje Irby kako prirodno pozira u bikiniju u usporedbi s njenim retuširanim tijelom gdje je uklonila celulit i izgladila kožu.

- Ne radim ovo zbog pažnje ili 'lajkova'. Radim to jer su mi tijekom tinejdžerskih i ranih 20-ih godina isprali mozak misleći da je ovo prelijepo i da moram tako izgledati da bi me voljeli dečki, da bi bila popularna, moram nositi i lijepu odjeću i tako dalje. Željela bih da sam vidjela nekog tko ističe svoje prirodne 'nedostatke', samo da mi pokaže da to uopće nisu nedostatci - nadodala je.

Često se ženama kaže da sakriju svoje nedostatke bila to labava koža, dlake na tijelu i slično. Irby želi sa svojim objavama potaknuti žene da prestanu gledati određene dijelove svog tijela kao mane i da se prestanu uspoređivati sa ženama koje na Instagramu izgledaju 'neodoljivo'. Na kraju dana, svatko se treba osjećati ugodno u svojoj koži.

