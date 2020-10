\u00a0

We're here for the dreamers. \ud83c\udf1e We were planning our vanlife for 18 months before we took the plunge. \ud83d\udee0\ud83d\ude90 Following the journeys of instagram vanlifers was so inspiring and motivating for us, and was a huuuge reason we put in all the work to follow that dream! \ud83c\udfd5 . Of course vanlife, like all ways of life, can be mundane. Theres still daily chores \ud83e\uddf9 and somehow you have to make a living \ud83d\udcb5, and we know we don't share that side much but there is a reason for this... If it weren't for the magical, dreamy vanlife content online, we probably wouldn't have invested so much time and energy to build this life! \ud83d\udcaa . We're fuelled by good vibes: by photos of breathtaking mountain hikes, laying in hammocks by the campfire and opening the van doors to sunsrise over the horizon. \ud83c\udf0c\ud83c\udfd4\ud83c\udfd5 And that's why we like to post moments of wonder. \ud83c\udf20 Because were here for the dreamers. \u26c5\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udf3b





