Korona je potjerala iz Venecije ljude, ali im je vratila dupine!

Crystal clear canal water, showing fish, is pictured amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Venice, Italy, March 10, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media on March 19, 2020. Marco Capovilla /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.