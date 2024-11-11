Obavijesti

LIJEČNIK UPOZORIO

Evo zašto nikako ne biste trebali pospremiti krevet čim ustanete

Piše Lara Krajcar,
Čitanje članka: 1 min
Foto: 123RF

Dr. Sermed Merzher iz Londona obratio se ljudima na TikToku i otkrio jedan zapanjujući razlog zašto ne biste trebali složiti posteljinu i prekriti krevet čim ustanete

Dr. Mehzer (@drsermedmezher) obratio se TikToku i prikupio više od 2,6 milijuna pregleda. Isječak je započeo pokazujući sliku nepospremljenog kreveta:

- Ujutro ostavite krevet ovakav. Zdravlje će vam biti zahvalno - rekao je.

Kreveti sadrže milijune grinja koje se "preko noći hrane našim mesom".

Grinje uspijevaju na vlazi, a kada se kreveti ujutro pospreme, to im pomaže da prežive i razmnože se.

Foto: 123RF

Dr. Mehzer je tada sugerirao da oni mogu predstavljati problem za ljude koji su alergični, a čak i ne znaju za to.

Allergy Triggers Allergenic Proteins: Fecal Matter and Body Fragments: Dust mites produce waste products and shed body fragments that contain potent allergenic proteins. These proteins can become airborne and inhaled, triggering allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Enzymes: The enzymes in dust mite feces, such as Der p 1 and Der f 1, break down proteins in human skin cells, aiding digestion. These enzymes are significant allergens
Sugerirao je da će ostavljanje kreveta nepospremljenog 30 minuta do sat vremena ujutro omogućiti vlazi da se osuši i neće se grinje u tolikoj mjeri razmnožavati.

U komentarima su se našalili na svoj račun:

- Dobro da sam ionako lijen - rekao je jedan.

- Čak ni grinje ne želi spavati sa mnom - napisao je drugi.

