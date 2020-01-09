Na portal se također možeš prijaviti i
Nesebični heroji: Ovi Australci riskirali su život za životinjice!

Požari koji su zahvatili Australiju od kolovoza 2019. do sada poharali su ekvivalent površine Južne Koreje. Do sada je stradalo milijardu životinja. Ovo su heroji koji su uspjeli spasiti barem neke od njih

Foto: Screenshot (Facebook/Twitter)
Autor: Kristina Trupeljak

Požari koji haraju Australijom od kolovoza 2019. do sada poharali su pet puta više tla nego što je izgorjelo u Amazoni. Spržili su više od 10,3 milijuna hektara zemlje, što je otprilike ekvivalent površine Južne Koreje. Smrtno je stradalo 27 ljudi, tisuće njih izgubilo je svoje domove, a više tisuća ljudi nekoliko je puta moralo biti evakuirano zbog opasnosti.

U svemu tome, životinje su bile i još uvijek jesu posebno ugrožene. 

NESRETNA ŽIVOTINJA Skinula majicu i spasila koalu iz požara: Zavijala je od bolova

Prema najnovijim podacima procjenjuje se da je stradalo milijardu životinja, a preživjele su u lošem stanju i dehidrirane.

VIDEO: AUSTRALSKA JUNAKINJA Patsy osjetila opasnost, otrčala je po ovce i spasila ih od vatre

Australija je puna heroja koje su im pomogli, a u nastavku su samo neki od njih:

Tinejdžeri koji su u svoj auto sklonili koale kako bi ih spasili od plamena

Kaole u domu jedne žene u Cudlee Creeku na jugu Australije. Spašeni su iz požara, a lokalni vatrogasci su pomogli ženi da ih preseli u svoju kuću.

Otkad je požar prošao kroz Mallacootu, ovaj nesebični mladić krenuo je u potragu za ozlijeđenim životinjicama. Ovo je sedma koala koju je spasio

Since the fire has passed through Mallacoota this amazing, selfless young guy has been out searching for injured wildlife. This is one of 7 koalas he's saved so far.

Bear, pas istraživač pomogao je spasiti koale iz požara svojim njuhom

Bear the Koala Detection Dog saving Koalas during the Australian Bushfires from r/rarepuppers

Jedno sklonište pomoglo je klokanu tako da su ga stavili u bazen jer je dehidrirao nakon požara

 

Uznemirujuće: Ovu bebu klokana, nažalost, nisu mogli spasiti...

Obitelj Irwin već je pomogla spasiti 90.000 životinja, a sin slavnog ljubitelja životinja, danas pokojnog Stevea Irwina, apelirao je na javnost da se reagirati mora brzo

Pas, o kojem smo već pisali, spasio je krdo ovaca

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Many people have asked for the original video of Patsy to be put up, so here it is....when I stood in this burnt black paddock after the fire ripped through our family farm in Corryong, all I wanted to do was show our friends and family that we were ok, that we were still here, and that even in all the devastation we still had so much to be grateful for. So many others have lost quite literally everything they have. I never dreamed that these 20 seconds of Patsy in a paddock would spread across the world, and that me posting pictures of a little black and white dog would become my way to help my hometown recover from the worst fires in living memory. It’s funny how life works sometimes... These fires are not over. Not even close to being over. They will burn for weeks, months even, and communities all over Australia are going to be hit just like Corryong has been. Our fire season here isn’t even half way through, and it seems like nowhere is safe. It’s easy to feel helpless. But, it’s also easy to help. Make a donation to bushfire relief, no matter how small it is, trust me it will be appreciated. Every little bit helps!

A post shared by Patsy The Wonderdog (@patsythecorryongwonderdog) on

Kamerman koji je spasio bebu klokana

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sam Mcglone (@sammcglone) on

Ova koala težila je manje od vrećice šećera pa su je stavili u dekicu

 

Weighing less than a bag of sugar and snug as a bug in his wee knitted pouch, this adorable koala joey called Haze survived the raging Australian bushfires thanks to the extraordinary efforts of a firefighter who saved her life from r/HumansBeingBros

 

Jedan od vatrogasaca, koji se borio protiv požara u Victoriji, spasio je ovog klokana.

 

Picture of my cousin who is fighting the fires in victoria saved this joey. from r/pics

 

Danas sam upoznala bebe šišmiše koji su spašeni iz požara i zamotala sam ih u dekice.

Tonight I got to meet the baby orphan bats of the Aussie bushfires that I made the wraps for

 

Prvo je bila nervozna, ali Dolly se ubrzo smirila. Morali smo je ohladiti pa smo joj napravili kupku. Bila nam je zahvalna. Kasnije smo je prebacili u privremeno sklonište za koale.

Australski timaritelj vodi životinje koje su ugrožene doma.

 

Koala pije vodu koju joj daje vatrogasac na jugu Australije.

Ako se pitaš kako pomoći Australiji, evo par ideja:

Doniraj australskom Crvenom križu koji aktivno pomaže ljudima stradalima u požarima: https://fal.cn/35RyK

Pomozi WWF-u u Australiji da obnovi zemlju za ljude i divlje životinje kada vatre ugase: http://bit.ly/35owN7q
 

