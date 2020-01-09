Nesebični heroji: Ovi Australci riskirali su život za životinjice!
Požari koji su zahvatili Australiju od kolovoza 2019. do sada poharali su ekvivalent površine Južne Koreje. Do sada je stradalo milijardu životinja. Ovo su heroji koji su uspjeli spasiti barem neke od njih
Požari koji haraju Australijom od kolovoza 2019. do sada poharali su pet puta više tla nego što je izgorjelo u Amazoni. Spržili su više od 10,3 milijuna hektara zemlje, što je otprilike ekvivalent površine Južne Koreje. Smrtno je stradalo 27 ljudi, tisuće njih izgubilo je svoje domove, a više tisuća ljudi nekoliko je puta moralo biti evakuirano zbog opasnosti.
U svemu tome, životinje su bile i još uvijek jesu posebno ugrožene.
Prema najnovijim podacima procjenjuje se da je stradalo milijardu životinja, a preživjele su u lošem stanju i dehidrirane.
Australija je puna heroja koje su im pomogli, a u nastavku su samo neki od njih:
Tinejdžeri koji su u svoj auto sklonili koale kako bi ih spasili od plamena
Kaole u domu jedne žene u Cudlee Creeku na jugu Australije. Spašeni su iz požara, a lokalni vatrogasci su pomogli ženi da ih preseli u svoju kuću.
Otkad je požar prošao kroz Mallacootu, ovaj nesebični mladić krenuo je u potragu za ozlijeđenim životinjicama. Ovo je sedma koala koju je spasio
Since the fire has passed through Mallacoota this amazing, selfless young guy has been out searching for injured wildlife. This is one of 7 koalas he's saved so far.
Bear, pas istraživač pomogao je spasiti koale iz požara svojim njuhom
Bear the Koala Detection Dog saving Koalas during the Australian Bushfires from r/rarepuppers
Jedno sklonište pomoglo je klokanu tako da su ga stavili u bazen jer je dehidrirao nakon požara
Animal shelter owner helps a frightened kangaroo out of a pool, where it was found last week amid searing temperatures and nearby fires. Shelter employees named the kangaroo Scruff. https://t.co/13EciDzABY pic.twitter.com/a93SxdlMRv— ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2020
Uznemirujuće: Ovu bebu klokana, nažalost, nisu mogli spasiti...
This crisis is real— Rebecca Herbert (@RebeccaH2020) January 5, 2020
This little joey (baby kangaroo) caught in the fence trying to escape the fires in Australia, tells the story to the world
So far, nearly 500 million animals have died, and if that does not alarm us, nothing will.#Tiredearth #AustralianFires #AustraliaBurns pic.twitter.com/F1I7z8A8Zs
Obitelj Irwin već je pomogla spasiti 90.000 životinja, a sin slavnog ljubitelja životinja, danas pokojnog Stevea Irwina, apelirao je na javnost da se reagirati mora brzo
Steve Irwin’s son on the verge of tears when listening to his mom talk about Koalas affected by the bushfires. Please donate to their organization @wildwarriors if possible! They’re treating over 90 thousand animals right now! pic.twitter.com/G0vuZJx2tM— Marlen (@Marlencha1992) January 8, 2020
Pas, o kojem smo već pisali, spasio je krdo ovaca
Many people have asked for the original video of Patsy to be put up, so here it is....when I stood in this burnt black paddock after the fire ripped through our family farm in Corryong, all I wanted to do was show our friends and family that we were ok, that we were still here, and that even in all the devastation we still had so much to be grateful for. So many others have lost quite literally everything they have. I never dreamed that these 20 seconds of Patsy in a paddock would spread across the world, and that me posting pictures of a little black and white dog would become my way to help my hometown recover from the worst fires in living memory. It’s funny how life works sometimes... These fires are not over. Not even close to being over. They will burn for weeks, months even, and communities all over Australia are going to be hit just like Corryong has been. Our fire season here isn’t even half way through, and it seems like nowhere is safe. It’s easy to feel helpless. But, it’s also easy to help. Make a donation to bushfire relief, no matter how small it is, trust me it will be appreciated. Every little bit helps!
Kamerman koji je spasio bebu klokana
Ova koala težila je manje od vrećice šećera pa su je stavili u dekicu
Weighing less than a bag of sugar and snug as a bug in his wee knitted pouch, this adorable koala joey called Haze survived the raging Australian bushfires thanks to the extraordinary efforts of a firefighter who saved her life from r/HumansBeingBros
Jedan od vatrogasaca, koji se borio protiv požara u Victoriji, spasio je ovog klokana.
Picture of my cousin who is fighting the fires in victoria saved this joey. from r/pics
Danas sam upoznala bebe šišmiše koji su spašeni iz požara i zamotala sam ih u dekice.
Tonight I got to meet the baby orphan bats of the Aussie bushfires that I made the wraps for
Prvo je bila nervozna, ali Dolly se ubrzo smirila. Morali smo je ohladiti pa smo joj napravili kupku. Bila nam je zahvalna. Kasnije smo je prebacili u privremeno sklonište za koale.
Australski timaritelj vodi životinje koje su ugrožene doma.
Staff at Mogo Zoo south of Batemans Bay have been working desperately to control fires on the property, describing it as a “war zone”. They have been able to protect all zoo animals #nswfires 📸: Chad Staples pic.twitter.com/l7bGad1yyb— Gavin Coote (@GavinCoote) December 31, 2019
Koala pije vodu koju joj daje vatrogasac na jugu Australije.
Ako se pitaš kako pomoći Australiji, evo par ideja:
Doniraj australskom Crvenom križu koji aktivno pomaže ljudima stradalima u požarima: https://fal.cn/35RyK
Pomozi WWF-u u Australiji da obnovi zemlju za ljude i divlje životinje kada vatre ugase: http://bit.ly/35owN7q
