Njima pečenje nije jača strana: Nasmijte se i kad pođe po zlu...
Prerasni zečići ili obični keksi, sve se to može zeznuti u kuhinji. I svima se može dogoditi. No bar nas mogu dobro nasmijati. Pogledajte kako su ova jela trebali izgledati, a kako su ispala
Zanima vas ova tema? Onda pročitajte i ovaj članak:
NE ZNATE ŠTO BI ZA RUČAK? EVO PAR ODLIČNIH RECEPATA IZ ŠALICE
Tijekom karantene svi žudimo za nekim slatkim i umirujućim receptom. Mnogi prvo što su napravili u karanteni je, ispekli kruh.
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:
No naravno, osim uspješnih pokušaja ima tu i mnogih neuspješnih, piše Bored Panda.
Uvjerite se sami:
1. Ovo izgleda jako zanimljivo...
2. Pletenica od karamele, banane i čokolade nije uspjela baš kako su zamišljali. No bitno da je fina i jestiva!
This was supposed to be a nice, neat, braided circle of chocolate, caramel, and banana filled chocolate yeast bread, but the strands all burst and it ended up looking like a pan of Sasquatch feces. Tasted ok, though 😀 pic.twitter.com/gRv9PmyUjn— amanda hugandkiss nobody nearⓋ (@wendybyrdm) April 12, 2020
3. Ovi keksići trebali su predstavljati svjetionik ali ...
#StayAtHome & be productive.— Justice Seeker is sheltering at home ☮️ (@tizzywoman) March 28, 2020
I’m not much of a baker. I can cook alright, but baking...not so much. So, today I tried my hand at some lighthouse cookies, since I’m from Florida.
How do you think they turned out? pic.twitter.com/kKmB07XPmB
4. Njeni keksi odlučili su prekršiti mjere socijalnog distanciranja
help my cookies are not social distancing pic.twitter.com/n8yVSdjSvJ— Yasmine Salam 🇱🇧 (@yasminesalam_) March 26, 2020
5. Dobro je krenulo ali na kraju ...
Everyone Easter Baking? 🐰🍪 My make-shift attempt at making a bunny failed me, but I think I baked a fat cat instead? [Swipe right for Garfield] 🤣😂 Tastes great though! Learning Moments...Very open to tips! Will try again next year #maybe but for now will order from @shortandsweetcupcakes 💜 #supportlocal #therealfoodvibes #easterdesserts #easterbaking #bakingfun #bakingshapes #baking #chocolatechipcookies #pillsburycookies #pillsbury #quickbake #homecooking #bakingfail #sweettooth #thegoodandthebad #baked
6. Kada su vidjeli kruh s druge strane iznenadili su se
7. Cimet rolice odlučile su malo pobjeći...
8. Očekivanja vs. stvarnost
9. Ovi čak malo sliče i na Oreo kekse...
Perhaps baking isn’t for me..... #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/vDQ2XSPKoq— Heidi Allen (@heidiallen75) March 28, 2020
10. Tijesto za pizzu odlučila je napraviti od sušenog voća. Evo kako je ispalo:
In my attempt at making pizza, i discovered my yeast had expired in 2010. And the supermarkets had ran out of yeast. Then I read about making yeast from dried fruit. I used dried longan and here is an interesting outcome. The dough was stretchy and after baking, I ended up with a very pleasant tasting crispy and slightly chewy sweetish flatbread. It went really well with crunchy peanut butter. #baking #yeast #dough #driedfruityeast #flatbread #homemade #bakingfail
11. A ovo bi trebao biti zeko
Sadly my challahday easter bunny didn't quite work out. Seems to have come down with some hip dysplasia, ear disconnection, and a touch of elephantiasis in the oven... I think the main culprits here were uneven working of the various strands, slight underproofing, and perhaps some rusty baking skills 🤷♂️ Next time... #challah #bread #baking #breadsculpture #easter #bunny #hipdysplasia #breadart #bakingfail #breadmaking
12. Malo preveliki keksići od kikiriki maslaca
Zanima vas ova tema? Onda pročitajte i ovaj članak:
KAKO ZAMRZNUTI BANANE OVISI O NAČINU NA KOJI IH ŽELITE KORISTITI
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO (Boris Banović) #ZAJEDNO24SATA: