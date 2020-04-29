Njima pečenje nije jača strana: Nasmijte se i kad pođe po zlu...

Zanima vas ova tema? Onda pročitajte i ovaj članak:

Tijekom karantene svi žudimo za nekim slatkim i umirujućim receptom. Mnogi prvo što su napravili u karanteni je, ispekli kruh.

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:

No naravno, osim uspješnih pokušaja ima tu i mnogih neuspješnih, piše Bored Panda.

Uvjerite se sami:

1. Ovo izgleda jako zanimljivo...

2. Pletenica od karamele, banane i čokolade nije uspjela baš kako su zamišljali. No bitno da je fina i jestiva!

This was supposed to be a nice, neat, braided circle of chocolate, caramel, and banana filled chocolate yeast bread, but the strands all burst and it ended up looking like a pan of Sasquatch feces. Tasted ok, though 😀 pic.twitter.com/gRv9PmyUjn — amanda hugandkiss nobody nearⓋ (@wendybyrdm) April 12, 2020

3. Ovi keksići trebali su predstavljati svjetionik ali ...

#StayAtHome & be productive.



I’m not much of a baker. I can cook alright, but baking...not so much. So, today I tried my hand at some lighthouse cookies, since I’m from Florida.



How do you think they turned out? pic.twitter.com/kKmB07XPmB — Justice Seeker is sheltering at home ☮️ (@tizzywoman) March 28, 2020

4. Njeni keksi odlučili su prekršiti mjere socijalnog distanciranja

help my cookies are not social distancing pic.twitter.com/n8yVSdjSvJ — Yasmine Salam 🇱🇧 (@yasminesalam_) March 26, 2020

5. Dobro je krenulo ali na kraju ...

6. Kada su vidjeli kruh s druge strane iznenadili su se

7. Cimet rolice odlučile su malo pobjeći...

8. Očekivanja vs. stvarnost

9. Ovi čak malo sliče i na Oreo kekse...

10. Tijesto za pizzu odlučila je napraviti od sušenog voća. Evo kako je ispalo:

11. A ovo bi trebao biti zeko

12. Malo preveliki keksići od kikiriki maslaca

