0 komentara

Njima pečenje nije jača strana: Nasmijte se i kad pođe po zlu...

Prerasni zečići ili obični keksi, sve se to može zeznuti u kuhinji. I svima se može dogoditi. No bar nas mogu dobro nasmijati. Pogledajte kako su ova jela trebali izgledati, a kako su ispala

2241 prikaza
Foto: Instagram/Twitter
0 komentara

Autor: Nikolina Živković

Tijekom karantene svi žudimo za nekim slatkim i umirujućim receptom. Mnogi prvo što su napravili u karanteni je, ispekli kruh.

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:

No naravno, osim uspješnih pokušaja ima tu i mnogih neuspješnih, piše Bored Panda.

Uvjerite se sami:

1. Ovo izgleda jako zanimljivo...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just don’t ask... #sourdough #bakingfail

Objavu dijeli North London Allotment (@north_london_allotment)

2. Pletenica od karamele, banane i čokolade nije uspjela baš kako su zamišljali. No bitno da je fina i jestiva!

3. Ovi keksići trebali su predstavljati svjetionik ali ...

4. Njeni keksi odlučili su prekršiti mjere socijalnog distanciranja

5. Dobro je krenulo ali na kraju ...

6. Kada su vidjeli kruh s druge strane iznenadili su se

7. Cimet rolice odlučile su malo pobjeći...

 

8. Očekivanja vs. stvarnost

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Epextecation vs reality. LOL! Happy Easter!#bakingfail

Objavu dijeli Heidi Kennedy (@heidi_montana)

9. Ovi čak malo sliče i na Oreo kekse...

10. Tijesto za pizzu odlučila je napraviti od sušenog voća. Evo kako je ispalo:

11. A ovo bi trebao biti zeko

12. Malo preveliki keksići od kikiriki maslaca

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO (Boris Banović) #ZAJEDNO24SATA:
Message