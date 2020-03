Pronađi zmiju: Vidite li velikog pitona u garažnom ormariću?

HUGE PYTHON IN RECLINER CHAIR! 😲 Its very lucky this Palmwoods family saw the snake going under the lounge or else someone may have got a massive fright when watching TV later on. It crazy how a large Carpet Python can still tuck himself away and hide in the arm rest of the lounge. What a day! Sun came out and so did the snakes. For the fastest, most reliable and professional snake catching service on the Sunshine Coast please call us anytime! Stu