Provedite noć u zatvoru, dobit ćete i crno-bijeli kombinezon

Foto: Friso Gentsch/DPA/PIXSELL

16 October 2019, Lower Saxony, Fürstenau: Hotel guest Michelle Ferrari stands in convict clothes in a cell of the former prison and packs things out of a bag. The adventure hotel offers its guests six cells with two beds each. The former prison was used from 1720 to 1972 for the accommodation of prisoners. Photo: Friso Gentsch/dpa /DPA/PIXSELL