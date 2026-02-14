Obavijesti

Galerija

Komentari 0
NAKON TRAMVAJSKE NESREĆE

FOTO Protest u Sarajevu nakon tramvajske nesreće: Ako nas sve ubijete, od koga ćete krasti?

Tisuće i tisuće ljudi izašle su u subotu na ulice Sarajeva na prosvjed nakon strašne tramvajske nesreće. U nesreći koja se dogodila u četvrtak poginuo je 23-godišnji Erdoan Morankić, student druge godine Akademije likovnih umjetnosti, dok je 17-godišnja Ella Jovanović zadobila teške ozljede. Zbog ozbiljnosti ozljeda liječnici su joj morali amputirati nogu, a njezino stanje i dalje je iznimno teško...
Sarajevo: Policija u punoj opremi na prosvjedu u središtu grada
Tisuće građana izašle su u subotu na ulice Sarajeva kako bi odale počast žrtvama teške tramvajske nesreće koja je potresla grad. Na dan žalosti okupili su se kako bi iskazali solidarnost s obiteljima stradalih i poslali jasnu poruku vlastima. | Foto: Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
1/87
Tisuće građana izašle su u subotu na ulice Sarajeva kako bi odale počast žrtvama teške tramvajske nesreće koja je potresla grad. Na dan žalosti okupili su se kako bi iskazali solidarnost s obiteljima stradalih i poslali jasnu poruku vlastima. | Foto: Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Komentari 0

OSTALO

24sata logo

24sata © 2026