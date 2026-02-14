FOTO Protest u Sarajevu nakon tramvajske nesreće: Ako nas sve ubijete, od koga ćete krasti?

Tisuće i tisuće ljudi izašle su u subotu na ulice Sarajeva na prosvjed nakon strašne tramvajske nesreće. U nesreći koja se dogodila u četvrtak poginuo je 23-godišnji Erdoan Morankić, student druge godine Akademije likovnih umjetnosti, dok je 17-godišnja Ella Jovanović zadobila teške ozljede. Zbog ozbiljnosti ozljeda liječnici su joj morali amputirati nogu, a njezino stanje i dalje je iznimno teško...
Tisuće građana izašle su u subotu na ulice Sarajeva kako bi odale počast žrtvama teške tramvajske nesreće koja je potresla grad. Na dan žalosti okupili su se kako bi iskazali solidarnost s obiteljima stradalih i poslali jasnu poruku vlastima.
U nesreći koja se dogodila u četvrtak poginuo je 23-godišnji Erdoan Morankić, student druge godine Akademije likovnih umjetnosti, dok je 17-godišnja Ella Jovanović zadobila teške ozljede. Zbog ozbiljnosti ozljeda liječnici su joj morali amputirati nogu, a njezino stanje i dalje je iznimno teško.
Prosvjed je organiziran putem društvenih mreža, a među okupljenima su dominirali studenti i srednjoškolci, uključujući i kolege preminulog mladića. Nosili su transparente s porukama 'Dosta je', 'Korupcija nas ubija' i 'Ako nas sve poubijate, od koga ćete krasti'.
U rukama su držali fotografije Erdoana i Elle, a tijekom okupljanja pročitani su zahtjevi upućeni županijskim vlastima. Traži se jasna odgovornost za tragediju i objašnjenje zašto tramvaji stariji od 40 godina još prometuju, iako su već nabavljena nova vozila.
Prema dostupnim informacijama, nesreća se dogodila kada je tramvaj čehoslovačke proizvodnje, star više od četiri desetljeća, velikom brzinom ušao u zavoj, iskočio iz tračnica i srušio tramvajsko stajalište. Istraga je u tijeku, a vozač se nalazi u pritvoru.
Nakon polaganja cvijeća i paljenja svijeća na mjestu tragedije, kolona građana krenula je prema Općoj bolnici gdje se Ella liječi, želeći joj pružiti podršku. Novo okupljanje najavljeno je za nedjelju, kada će Erdoan Morankić biti pokopan u svom rodnom Brčkom.
