Buktinja na luksuznom brodu: Spasili pet ljudi, 34 poginulih?

Strahuje se da je 34 ljudi poginulo u buktinji na luksuznom brodu blizu otoka Santa Cruz u Kaliforniji. Kako javljaju strani mediji, petero ljudi su navodno spasili s broda.

#CoastInc : @VCFD responded to boat fire off the north side of Santa Cruz Island at approximately 3:28am. @USCG helping support rescue operations for people aboard a dive boat. #ChannelIslands @USCGLosAngeles @CountyVentura @SBCOUNTYFIRE pic.twitter.com/DwoPGfBjtA

Američka obalna straža na Twitteru je objavila kako su se spasioci bore s eksplozijama.

The vessel was reported as being on fire. The a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers. https://t.co/ojaSdUTHXd