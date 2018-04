'Probudila se iz kome i sada će saznati da su joj djeca umrla...'

U požaru u Salfordu, gradu blizu Manchestera u Velikoj Britaniji, četvero maloljetne djece je poginulo, a majka je završila u komi. Požar je podmetnut 11. prosinca.

The mother of four children killed in an alleged arson attack on their home is out of a coma and has been told of their deaths.



Michelle Pearson had been in a coma since 11 December fire and first spoke coherently "a couple of weeks ago", police said.https://t.co/dLnr16LQbs pic.twitter.com/ly7Xka5z2C