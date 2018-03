Ben Affleck se želi pomiriti sa suprugom: Cura mu dosadila?

Ben and Lindsay✨❣️ ...I just wanna say that first I don’t liked this couple, but understand me I love Ben so I think that nobody is enough for him, but after all that he deserves be happy, and how always I said “I’m happy if he is happy” and that’s the only truth, look that smile, she’s the guilty of that smile... #benaffleck #lindsayshookus @benaffleck

A post shared by ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀Ben Affleck MX🇲🇽 (@benaffleckmx) on Jan 27, 2018 at 10:05pm PST