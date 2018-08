Bio je uvijek uglađen i fin, ali je volio zlostavljati svoje glumice

"I ask permission to mention by name only four people who have given me the most affection, appreciation, and encouragement, and constant collaboration. The first of the four is a film editor. The second is a scriptwriter. The third is the mother of my daughter, Pat. And the fourth is a fine a cook as ever performed miracles in a domestic kitchen. And their names are Alma Reville." - Alfred Hitchcock, while accepting the American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award in 1979.

A post shared by Alfred Hitchcock (@alfred__hitchcock) on Sep 5, 2014 at 2:12am PDT