Blair iz 'Tračerice' je trudna: Paparazzi su je ulovili u šetnji

Leighton Meester's baby surprise EXCLUSIVE! Gossip Girl star appears to show a pregnant bump on outing with husband Adam Brody in LA By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com19:02 01 Apr 2020, updated 20:27 01 Apr 2020 Leighton Meester showed off a much fuller tummy as she was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Gossip Girl vet was in a pair of black overalls as she was with her husband Adam Brody of The OC fame. Together the lovebirds who wed in 2014 already have daughter Arlo Day Brody, aged four, who was seen in a stroller. The 33-year-old Texas native has not been pictured since January. 😍😍😍😍😍 #LEIGHT❤️N #leightonmarissameester #leightonmeester #smallbabybump #celebbabyiscoming

A post shared by Leighton & David Fans (@leightondavidfan) on Apr 2, 2020 at 3:28am PDT