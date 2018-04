'Dowsonovi roditelji' ljuti jer ih nisu zvali na godišnjicu serije

Mary Margaret and John were such a huge and important part of #dawsonscreek I am so grateful to have worked with them and experience their kindness 💕 #creekweek @thereal_marymargarethumes @johnwesleyshippjr thank you for taking such good care of us. I love you both. #dawsonscreekfamily

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 30, 2018 at 12:29pm PDT