Druga sreća: Hilary Duff udaje se za svog najboljeg prijatelja...
Poznata pjevačica i glumica, Hillary Duff ponovo se zaručila, nakon sedam mjeseci od rođenja djevojčice, Duff je odlučila ponovo uploviti u bračnu luku
Hilary Duff (31) zaručila se, a sretnu vijest potvrdila je na svom Instagram profilu. Glumica će se vjenčati za američkog glazbenika Matthewa Komu (31). Sretni par zaruke je objavio 9. svibnja podijelivši dvije fotografije na društvenim mrežama.
- Pitao me da budem njegova žena - napisala je Duff uz opis fotografije.
Koma je zatim objavio istu fotografiju, a u opis je nadodao: - Pitao sam svoju najbolju prijateljicu da se uda za mene.
Vijesti o zarukama došle su sedam mjeseci nakon rođenja njihovog prvog djeteta, djevojčice po imenu Banks Violet Blair. Duff iz prethodnog braka ima šestogodišnjeg sina Luca sa prošlim mužem, američkim hokejašem Mikeom Comrieom (38).
THIS ONE’S FOR THE LADIES Just a few thoughts that I wanted to share on Breast-feeding. Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old) I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going. Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around. Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it’s not even considered a “break” because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles! Plus you are having your damn nipples tugged at by an aggressive machine that makes an annoying sound, that echoes through your head day and night (I swear that machine and I had many conversations at midnight and 3 am)! Ttttthen having to find someplace to sterilize bottles and keep your milk cold (ok I’m done with that rant lol)! Anyway, I didn’t know this because with Luca I didn’t work until he was about nine months old, so I didn’t pump very often. Your milk supply drastically drops when you stop feeding as often and lose the actual contact and connection with your baby (😞). So I was eating all the feunugreek goats butt blessed thistle fennel cookies/drops/shakes/pills I could get my hands on! It was maddening. (Does fenugreek make anyone else smell like maple syrup and rubber gloves?...not chill) With all of this complaining, I want to say I enjoyed (almost) every moment of feeding my daughter. Felt so lucky to be so close to her and give her that start. I know many women are not able to and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months. But I needed a break. I was going to break. With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star. Moms get high on feeling like superwoman...because we are! Doing too much, because we can! KEEP READING in the comments below 👇🏼♥️
Glumica je otvoreno govorila o trudnoći i izazovima koje majčinstvo stavlja pred nju. Nedavno je objavila fotografiju na kojoj doji kćer uz komentar kako joj je otežano obavljati majčinske dužnosti zbog posla.
- Teško je izvršavati majčinske obaveze kada si zaokupljen poslom. Znam da mnoge žene ne mogu dojiti i sretna sam što to mogu pružiti svom djetetu. Trebala mi je pauza, želim postati što bolja majka. Sve žene i majke su superheroji - zaključila je glumica.