Evo tko je sve kući odnio kipić na dodjeli Zlatnih globusa 2023.

U utorak, 10. siječnja, u Los Angelesu upriličena je 80. dodjela nagrade Zlatni globus. Evo tko su dobitnici po kategorijama:

Najbolji film - drama:

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'Elvis'

'The Fabelmans' - POBJEDNIK

'Tár'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Najbolji film - mjuzikl ili komedija:

'Babylon'

'The Banshees of Inisherin' - POBJEDNIK

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

'Triangle of Sadness'

Najbolja TV serija - drama:

'Better Call Saul'

'The Crown'

'House of the Dragon' - POBJEDNIK

'Ozark'

'Severance'

Foto: MARIO ANZUONI

Najbolja TV serija - mjuzikl ili komedija:

'Abbott Elementary' - POBJEDNIK

'The Bear'

'Hacks'

'Only Murders in the Building'

'Wednesday'

Najbolja limitirana serija, antologijska serija ili TV film:

'Black Bird'

'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

'Pam and Tommy'

'The Dropout'

'The White Lotus: Sicily' - POBJEDNIK

Foto: MARIO ANZUONI

Najbolji glumac u TV seriji - drama:

Jeff Bridges, 'The Old Man'

Kevin Costner, 'Yellowstone' - POBJEDNIK

Diego Luna, 'Andor'

Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'

Adam Scott, 'Severance'

Najbolji glumac u limitiranim seriji ili TV filmu:

Taron Egerton, 'Black Bird'

Colin Firth, 'The Staircase'

Andrew Garfield, 'Under the Banner of Heaven'

Evan Peters, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' - POBJEDNIK

Sebastian Stan, 'Pam and Tommy'

Najbolja glumica u limitiranoj seriji ili TV filmu:

Jessica Chastain, 'George and Tammy'

Julia Garner, 'Inventing Anna'

Lily James, 'Pam and Tommy'

Julia Roberts, 'Gaslit'

Amanda Seyfried, 'The Dropout' - POBJEDNICA

Najbolja sporedna glumica u limitiranoj seriji il TV filmu:

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The White Lotus' - POBJEDNICA

Claire Danes, 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

Daisy Edgar-Jones, 'Under the Banner of Heaven'

Niecy Nash-Betts, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Aubrey Plaza, 'The White Lotus'

Foto: MARIO ANZUONI

Najbolji sporedni glumac u limitiranoj seriji ili TV filmu:

F Murray Abraham, 'The White Lotus'

Domhnall Gleeson, 'The Patient'

Paul Walter Hauser, 'Black Bird' - POBJEDNIK

Richard Jenkins, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Seth Rogen, 'Pam and Tommy'

Najbolji scenarij:

Todd Field, 'Tár'

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans'

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin' - POBJEDNIK

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Najbolji redatelj:

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water'

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Baz Luhrmann, 'Elvis'

Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans' - POBJEDNIK

Najbolji film koji nije na engleskom jeziku:

'RRR' (India)

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Germany)

'Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)' - POBJEDNIK

'Close' (Belgium)

'Decision to Leave' (South Korea)

Najbolja glumica - drama:

Cate Blanchett, 'Tár' - POBJEDNICA

Olivia Colman, 'Empire of Light'

Viola Davis, 'The Woman King'

Ana de Armas, 'Blonde'

Michelle Williams, 'The Fabelmans'

Najbolja sporedna glumica u TV seriji:

Elizabeth Debicki, 'The Crown'

Hannah Einbinder, 'Hacks'

Julia Garner, 'Ozark' - POBJEDNICA

Janelle James, 'Abbott Elementary'

Sheryl Lee Ralph, 'Abbott Elementary'

Foto: MARIO ANZUONI

Najbolji sporedni glumac:

Brendan Gleeson, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Ke Huy Quan, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' - POBJEDNIK

Barry Keoghan, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Brad Pitt, 'Babylon'

Eddie Redmayne, 'The Good Nurse'

Najbolja sporedna glumica:

Angela Bassett, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' - POBJEDNICA

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Foto: MARIO ANZUONI

Najbolji sporedni glumac u TV seriji:

John Lithgow, 'The Old Man'

Jonathan Pryce, 'The Crown'

John Turturro, 'Severance'

Tyler James Williams, 'Abbott Elementary' - POBJEDNIK

Henry Winkler, 'Barry'

Najbolji originalni rezultat:

Alexandre Desplat, 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio'

Hildur Guðnadóttir, 'Women Talking'

Justin Hurwitz, 'Babylon ' - POBJEDNIK

John Williams, 'The Fabelmans'

Carter Burwell, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Najbolja orginalna pjesma:

'Carolina', Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

'Ciao Papa', Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

'Hold My Hand', Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

'Lift Me Up', Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

'Naatu Naatu', Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) - POBJEDNIK

Najbolji glumac u TV seriji - mjuzikl ili komedija:

Donald Glover, 'Atlanta'

Bill Hader, 'Barry'

Steve Martin, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Jeremy Allen White, 'The Bear' - POBJEDNIK

Najbolja glumica u TV seriji - mjuzikl ili komedija:

Quinta Brunson, 'Abbott Elementary' - POBJEDNICA

Kaley Cuoco, 'The Flight Attendant'

Selena Gomez, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Jenna Ortega, 'Wednesday'

Jean Smart, 'Hacks'

Foto: MARIO ANZUONI

Najbolji glumac - mjuzikl ili komedija:

Diego Calva, 'Babylon'

Daniel Craig, 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Adam Driver, 'White Noise'

Colin Farrell, 'The Banshees of Inisherin' - POBJEDNIK

Ralph Fiennes, 'The Menu'

Foto: Earl Gibson for the HFPA

Najbolja glumica - mjuzikl ili komedija:

Margot Robbie, 'Babylon'

Anya Taylor-Joy, 'The Menu'

Emma Thompson, 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande'

Lesley Manville, 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'

Michelle Yeoh, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' - POBJEDNICA

Najbolji animirani film:

'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' - POBJEDNIK

'Inu-Oh'

'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On'

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

'Turning Red'

Najbolji glumac - drama:

Austin Butler, 'Elvis' - POBJEDNIK

Brendan Fraser, 'The Whale'

Hugh Jackman, 'The Son'

Bill Nighy, 'Living'

Jeremy Pope, 'The Inspection'

Foto: Earl Gibson for the HFPA

Najbolja glumica u TV seriji - drama:

Emma D’Arcy, 'House of the Dragon'

Laura Linney, 'Ozark'

Imelda Staunton, 'The Crown'

Hilary Swank, 'Alaska Daily'

Zendaya, 'Euphoria' - POBJEDNICA

