Evo tko je sve kući odnio kipić na dodjeli Zlatnih globusa 2023.

Nagradu za najbolju limitiranu TV seriju odnio je 'Bijeli Lotus: Sicilija', dok je najbolja TV serija 'Zmajeva kuća'. U kategoriji najboljeg glumca kipić je digao Austin Butler za 'Elvisa', a Zendaya je najbolja glumica
U utorak, 10. siječnja, u Los Angelesu upriličena je 80. dodjela nagrade Zlatni globus. Evo tko su dobitnici po kategorijama:
Najbolji film - drama:
'Avatar: The Way of Water'
'Elvis'
'The Fabelmans' - POBJEDNIK
'Tár'
'Top Gun: Maverick'
Najbolji film - mjuzikl ili komedija:
'Babylon'
'The Banshees of Inisherin' - POBJEDNIK
'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
'Triangle of Sadness'
Najbolja TV serija - drama:
'Better Call Saul'
'The Crown'
'House of the Dragon' - POBJEDNIK
'Ozark'
'Severance'
Najbolja TV serija - mjuzikl ili komedija:
'Abbott Elementary' - POBJEDNIK
'The Bear'
'Hacks'
'Only Murders in the Building'
'Wednesday'
Najbolja limitirana serija, antologijska serija ili TV film:
'Black Bird'
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
'Pam and Tommy'
'The Dropout'
'The White Lotus: Sicily' - POBJEDNIK
Najbolji glumac u TV seriji - drama:
Jeff Bridges, 'The Old Man'
Kevin Costner, 'Yellowstone' - POBJEDNIK
Diego Luna, 'Andor'
Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'
Adam Scott, 'Severance'
Najbolji glumac u limitiranim seriji ili TV filmu:
Taron Egerton, 'Black Bird'
Colin Firth, 'The Staircase'
Andrew Garfield, 'Under the Banner of Heaven'
Evan Peters, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' - POBJEDNIK
Sebastian Stan, 'Pam and Tommy'
Najbolja glumica u limitiranoj seriji ili TV filmu:
Jessica Chastain, 'George and Tammy'
Julia Garner, 'Inventing Anna'
Lily James, 'Pam and Tommy'
Julia Roberts, 'Gaslit'
Amanda Seyfried, 'The Dropout' - POBJEDNICA
Najbolja sporedna glumica u limitiranoj seriji il TV filmu:
Jennifer Coolidge, 'The White Lotus' - POBJEDNICA
Claire Danes, 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
Daisy Edgar-Jones, 'Under the Banner of Heaven'
Niecy Nash-Betts, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
Aubrey Plaza, 'The White Lotus'
Najbolji sporedni glumac u limitiranoj seriji ili TV filmu:
F Murray Abraham, 'The White Lotus'
Domhnall Gleeson, 'The Patient'
Paul Walter Hauser, 'Black Bird' - POBJEDNIK
Richard Jenkins, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
Seth Rogen, 'Pam and Tommy'
Najbolji scenarij:
Todd Field, 'Tár'
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans'
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin' - POBJEDNIK
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Najbolji redatelj:
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water'
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Baz Luhrmann, 'Elvis'
Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans' - POBJEDNIK
Najbolji film koji nije na engleskom jeziku:
'RRR' (India)
'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Germany)
'Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)' - POBJEDNIK
'Close' (Belgium)
'Decision to Leave' (South Korea)
Najbolja glumica - drama:
Cate Blanchett, 'Tár' - POBJEDNICA
Olivia Colman, 'Empire of Light'
Viola Davis, 'The Woman King'
Ana de Armas, 'Blonde'
Michelle Williams, 'The Fabelmans'
Najbolja sporedna glumica u TV seriji:
Elizabeth Debicki, 'The Crown'
Hannah Einbinder, 'Hacks'
Julia Garner, 'Ozark' - POBJEDNICA
Janelle James, 'Abbott Elementary'
Sheryl Lee Ralph, 'Abbott Elementary'
Najbolji sporedni glumac:
Brendan Gleeson, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Ke Huy Quan, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' - POBJEDNIK
Barry Keoghan, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Brad Pitt, 'Babylon'
Eddie Redmayne, 'The Good Nurse'
Najbolja sporedna glumica:
Angela Bassett, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' - POBJEDNICA
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Najbolji sporedni glumac u TV seriji:
John Lithgow, 'The Old Man'
Jonathan Pryce, 'The Crown'
John Turturro, 'Severance'
Tyler James Williams, 'Abbott Elementary' - POBJEDNIK
Henry Winkler, 'Barry'
Najbolji originalni rezultat:
Alexandre Desplat, 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio'
Hildur Guðnadóttir, 'Women Talking'
Justin Hurwitz, 'Babylon ' - POBJEDNIK
John Williams, 'The Fabelmans'
Carter Burwell, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Najbolja orginalna pjesma:
'Carolina', Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
'Ciao Papa', Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
'Hold My Hand', Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
'Lift Me Up', Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
'Naatu Naatu', Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) - POBJEDNIK
Najbolji glumac u TV seriji - mjuzikl ili komedija:
Donald Glover, 'Atlanta'
Bill Hader, 'Barry'
Steve Martin, 'Only Murders in the Building'
Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building'
Jeremy Allen White, 'The Bear' - POBJEDNIK
Najbolja glumica u TV seriji - mjuzikl ili komedija:
Quinta Brunson, 'Abbott Elementary' - POBJEDNICA
Kaley Cuoco, 'The Flight Attendant'
Selena Gomez, 'Only Murders in the Building'
Jenna Ortega, 'Wednesday'
Jean Smart, 'Hacks'
Najbolji glumac - mjuzikl ili komedija:
Diego Calva, 'Babylon'
Daniel Craig, 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
Adam Driver, 'White Noise'
Colin Farrell, 'The Banshees of Inisherin' - POBJEDNIK
Ralph Fiennes, 'The Menu'
Najbolja glumica - mjuzikl ili komedija:
Margot Robbie, 'Babylon'
Anya Taylor-Joy, 'The Menu'
Emma Thompson, 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande'
Lesley Manville, 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'
Michelle Yeoh, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' - POBJEDNICA
Najbolji animirani film:
'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' - POBJEDNIK
'Inu-Oh'
'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On'
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'
'Turning Red'
Najbolji glumac - drama:
Austin Butler, 'Elvis' - POBJEDNIK
Brendan Fraser, 'The Whale'
Hugh Jackman, 'The Son'
Bill Nighy, 'Living'
Jeremy Pope, 'The Inspection'
Najbolja glumica u TV seriji - drama:
Emma D’Arcy, 'House of the Dragon'
Laura Linney, 'Ozark'
Imelda Staunton, 'The Crown'
Hilary Swank, 'Alaska Daily'
Zendaya, 'Euphoria' - POBJEDNICA