POBJEDNICI SVIH KATEGORIJA

Evo tko je sve kući odnio kipić na dodjeli Zlatnih globusa 2023.

Piše Azra Šarčević,
Evo tko je sve kući odnio kipić na dodjeli Zlatnih globusa 2023.
Foto: Reuters

Nagradu za najbolju limitiranu TV seriju odnio je 'Bijeli Lotus: Sicilija', dok je najbolja TV serija 'Zmajeva kuća'. U kategoriji najboljeg glumca kipić je digao Austin Butler za 'Elvisa', a Zendaya je najbolja glumica

U utorak, 10. siječnja, u Los Angelesu upriličena je 80. dodjela nagrade Zlatni globus. Evo tko su dobitnici po kategorijama:

Najbolji film - drama:
'Avatar: The Way of Water'
'Elvis'
'The Fabelmans' - POBJEDNIK 
'Tár'
'Top Gun: Maverick'

Najbolji film - mjuzikl ili komedija: 
'Babylon'
'The Banshees of Inisherin' - POBJEDNIK
'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
'Triangle of Sadness'

Najbolja TV serija - drama: 
'Better Call Saul'
'The Crown'
'House of the Dragon' - POBJEDNIK
'Ozark'
'Severance'

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills
Foto: MARIO ANZUONI

Najbolja TV serija - mjuzikl ili komedija: 
'Abbott Elementary' - POBJEDNIK
'The Bear'
'Hacks'
'Only Murders in the Building'
'Wednesday'

Najbolja limitirana serija, antologijska serija ili TV film:
'Black Bird'
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
'Pam and Tommy'
'The Dropout'
'The White Lotus: Sicily' - POBJEDNIK

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills
Foto: MARIO ANZUONI

Najbolji glumac u TV seriji - drama:
Jeff Bridges, 'The Old Man'
Kevin Costner, 'Yellowstone' - POBJEDNIK
Diego Luna, 'Andor'
Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'
Adam Scott, 'Severance'

Najbolji glumac u limitiranim seriji ili TV filmu: 
Taron Egerton, 'Black Bird'
Colin Firth, 'The Staircase'
Andrew Garfield, 'Under the Banner of Heaven'
Evan Peters, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' - POBJEDNIK
Sebastian Stan, 'Pam and Tommy'

Najbolja glumica u limitiranoj seriji ili TV filmu: 
Jessica Chastain, 'George and Tammy'
Julia Garner, 'Inventing Anna'
Lily James, 'Pam and Tommy'
Julia Roberts, 'Gaslit'
Amanda Seyfried, 'The Dropout' - POBJEDNICA

Najbolja sporedna glumica u limitiranoj seriji il TV filmu:
Jennifer Coolidge, 'The White Lotus'  - POBJEDNICA
Claire Danes, 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
Daisy Edgar-Jones, 'Under the Banner of Heaven'
Niecy Nash-Betts, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
Aubrey Plaza, 'The White Lotus'

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills
Foto: MARIO ANZUONI

Najbolji sporedni glumac u limitiranoj seriji ili TV filmu: 
F Murray Abraham, 'The White Lotus'
Domhnall Gleeson, 'The Patient'
Paul Walter Hauser, 'Black Bird' - POBJEDNIK 
Richard Jenkins, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
Seth Rogen, 'Pam and Tommy'

Najbolji scenarij: 
Todd Field, 'Tár'
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans'
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin' - POBJEDNIK 
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Najbolji redatelj: 
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water'
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Baz Luhrmann, 'Elvis'
Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans' - POBJEDNIK 

Najbolji film koji nije na engleskom jeziku: 
'RRR' (India)
'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Germany)
'Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)' - POBJEDNIK 
'Close' (Belgium)
'Decision to Leave' (South Korea)

Najbolja glumica - drama: 
Cate Blanchett, 'Tár' - POBJEDNICA 
Olivia Colman, 'Empire of Light'
Viola Davis, 'The Woman King'
Ana de Armas, 'Blonde'
Michelle Williams, 'The Fabelmans'

Najbolja sporedna glumica u TV seriji: 
Elizabeth Debicki, 'The Crown'
Hannah Einbinder, 'Hacks'
Julia Garner, 'Ozark' - POBJEDNICA 
Janelle James, 'Abbott Elementary'
Sheryl Lee Ralph, 'Abbott Elementary'

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills
Foto: MARIO ANZUONI

Najbolji sporedni glumac: 
Brendan Gleeson, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Ke Huy Quan, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' - POBJEDNIK
Barry Keoghan, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Brad Pitt, 'Babylon'
Eddie Redmayne, 'The Good Nurse'

Najbolja sporedna glumica: 
Angela Bassett, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' - POBJEDNICA 
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills
Foto: MARIO ANZUONI

Najbolji sporedni glumac u TV seriji: 
John Lithgow, 'The Old Man'
Jonathan Pryce, 'The Crown'
John Turturro, 'Severance'
Tyler James Williams, 'Abbott Elementary' - POBJEDNIK
Henry Winkler, 'Barry'

Najbolji originalni rezultat: 
Alexandre Desplat, 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio'
Hildur Guðnadóttir, 'Women Talking'
Justin Hurwitz, 'Babylon ' - POBJEDNIK 
John Williams, 'The Fabelmans'
Carter Burwell, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Najbolja orginalna pjesma: 
'Carolina', Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
'Ciao Papa', Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
'Hold My Hand', Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
'Lift Me Up', Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
'Naatu Naatu', Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) - POBJEDNIK 

Najbolji glumac u TV seriji - mjuzikl ili komedija: 
Donald Glover, 'Atlanta'
Bill Hader, 'Barry'
Steve Martin, 'Only Murders in the Building'
Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building'
Jeremy Allen White, 'The Bear' - POBJEDNIK 

Najbolja glumica u TV seriji - mjuzikl ili komedija: 
Quinta Brunson, 'Abbott Elementary' - POBJEDNICA
Kaley Cuoco, 'The Flight Attendant'
Selena Gomez, 'Only Murders in the Building'
Jenna Ortega, 'Wednesday'
Jean Smart, 'Hacks'

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills
Foto: MARIO ANZUONI

Najbolji glumac - mjuzikl ili komedija: 
Diego Calva, 'Babylon'
Daniel Craig, 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
Adam Driver, 'White Noise'
Colin Farrell, 'The Banshees of Inisherin' - POBJEDNIK 
Ralph Fiennes, 'The Menu'

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Foto: Earl Gibson for the HFPA

Najbolja glumica - mjuzikl ili komedija: 
Margot Robbie, 'Babylon'
Anya Taylor-Joy, 'The Menu'
Emma Thompson, 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande'
Lesley Manville, 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'
Michelle Yeoh, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' - POBJEDNICA 

Najbolji animirani film:
'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' - POBJEDNIK 
'Inu-Oh'
'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On'
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'
'Turning Red'

Najbolji glumac - drama: 
Austin Butler, 'Elvis' - POBJEDNIK
Brendan Fraser, 'The Whale'
Hugh Jackman, 'The Son'
Bill Nighy, 'Living'
Jeremy Pope, 'The Inspection'

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Foto: Earl Gibson for the HFPA

Najbolja glumica u TV seriji - drama: 
Emma D’Arcy, 'House of the Dragon'
Laura Linney, 'Ozark'
Imelda Staunton, 'The Crown'
Hilary Swank, 'Alaska Daily'
Zendaya, 'Euphoria' - POBJEDNICA 

