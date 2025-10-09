Obavijesti

Galerija

Komentari 0
ISPRED DOMA MLADIH

FOTO Svijeće, cvijeće i poruke za Halida: Sarajevo se još oprašta od pjevača, pogledajte prizore

Dan nakon okupljanja ispred Doma mladih u Sarajevu, tužni obožavatelji Halida Bešlića i dalje donose cvijeće i svijeće te ostavljaju razne poruke. 'Pamtit ćemo te cijelog života', jedna je od poruka...
Sarajevo: Dan nakon okupljanja u čast Halida Bešlića građani još uvijek donose cvijeće
I u četvrtak su tužni Halidovi obožavatelji ostavljali cvijeće i svijeće njemu u čast. | Foto: Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
1/74
I u četvrtak su tužni Halidovi obožavatelji ostavljali cvijeće i svijeće njemu u čast. | Foto: Armin Durgut/PIXSELL
Komentari 0

OSTALO

24sata logo

24sata © 2025