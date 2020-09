\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0















\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0









\u00a0

\u00a0







\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0



































@theshaderoom PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING \ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2





A post shared by \ud835\uddd6\ud835\udddb\ud835\uddd8\ud835\udde7 \ud835\udddb\ud835\uddd4\ud835\udde1\ud835\uddde\ud835\udde6 (@chethanx) on Aug 31, 2020 at 7:35pm PDT