Justin i Hailey: 'Nismo spavali skupa do braka, čuvali smo se'

Newlyweds @justinbieber and @haileybieber are our March issue cover stars! Tap the link in our bio to read their full interview. Photographed by #AnnieLeibovitz, styled by @tonnegood, @karlawelchstylist and @michael_philouze, written by @robertjhaskell, Vogue, March 2019.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Feb 7, 2019 at 4:00am PST