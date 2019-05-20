Kate Middleton dizajnirala vrt za sajam cvijeća u Chelseaju
Kate Middleton (37), britanska vojvotkinja od Cambridgea ove je godine s dvoje poznatih krajobraznih arhitekata osmislila izgled najpoznatijega sajma cvijeća koji se u ponedjeljak otvara u britanskoj četvrti Chelsea pod nazivom Chelsea Flower Show.
Ove mu je godine svrha nadahnuti djecu i obitelji da što više vremena provode u prirodi.
U suradnji s krajobraznim arhitektima Andreejem Daviesom i Adamom Whiteom, Kate je dizajnirala sajam pod nazivom "Back to Nature Garden". Posjetitelji ondje mogu naći ljuljačke, drvenu kućicu među granjem stabala i potočić s vodopadima.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
- To je prirodni prostor, uzbudljiv i zanimljiv djeci, ali i odraslima koji ondje mogu uživati i istraživati - rekla je lokalnoj televiziji uoči otvaranja vrta u ponedjeljak.
- Uistinu mislim da priroda i interakcija s prirodom uvelike koriste tjelesnom i mentalnom zdravlju, osobito vrlo male djece - rekla je Kate, i sama majka troje mališana.
Dodala je da joj je misao vodilja u sudizajniranju cvjetnih sadržaja bio razvoj djece u najranijoj dobi.
- Vjerujem da vrijeme provedeno na otvorenom u ranoj dobi djeteta utječe na to da djeca izrastu u sretne i zdrave odrasle osobe - napisala je na Instagramu.
Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden's centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures.
Ljubiteljima nogometa londonska četvrt Chelsea poznata je po istoimenom klubu, a ljubiteljima cvijeća po izložbi cvijeća koja se tijekom pet svibanjskih dana svake godine održava na prostorima "Royal Hospital Chelsea", umirovljeničkog doma namijenjenog veteranima britanske vojske.
Spektakularna cvjetna izložba, koju organizira Kraljevsko hortikulturno društvo, ondje se održava od 1912. godine, premda joj povijest seže još gotovo cijelo stoljeće dublje u prošlost.
Nadahnuće za ovogodišnji sajam organizatori crpe iz ljepote šumovitih predjela, stoji u priopćenju Društva.
Najpoznatiji cvjetni i vrtni show u Velikoj Britaniji, a vjerojatno i u svijetu održava se na na prostoru od 45.000 četvornih metara.
Godišnje taj događaj posjeti do 157.000 posjetitelja, što je limitiran broj s obzirom na kapacitet izložbenog prostora, a uz ostale medije, opsežno je popraćen i u programu BBC-ja.
Izložba redovito nameće nove trendove, a mnogi kažu da se radi o vrtnom ekvivalentu modnim revijama.
Izložba se za uzvanike i novinare otvara u ponedjeljak, a javnosti će biti dostupna od utorka do subote.
