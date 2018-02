Maksim Mrvica u Guinessovoj knjizi rekorda: 'Bilo je divno'

I had a great day today climbing the Great Wall in China 🇨🇳 . . . . #maksim #music #piano #classical #crossover #pianist #pianomusic #maksimmrvica #live #concert #tour #pressconference #newseason #greatwallofchina #climbing #healtylife #beijing #china

A post shared by Maksim Mrvica Official (@maksimmrvicaofficial) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:19am PDT