Mel B: Victoria je obična kučka, a s Geri sam stvarno spavala...

Sound check done boom here’s a big thank you to our main man choreographer and stage director the fabulous @_paul_roberts and our individual associates ok so baby spice @emmaleebunton is @connolly82 and sporty spice @melaniecmusic is @johnnywhiteirish ginge @therealgerihalliwell is @callum_powell88 and MINE is @mylesbrownskin we couldn’t have done this without you

