Najseksi baka (50) Instagrama dobila nagradu za modu i stil
U sklopu filmskog festivala održana je dodjela nagrada World Bloger Awards, a 50 godišnja baka dvoje unuka zahvalila je svojim pratiteljima kojih ima više od pola milijuna
Žaklina Berrido Pisano (50) Srbijanka s talijanskom adresom, poznatija kao 'najseksi baka Instagrama', dobila je nagradu za najbolju modnu influencericu na svijetu. U sklopu filmskog festivala održana je dodjela nagrada World Bloger Awards, a 50 godišnja baka dvoje unuka zahvalila je svojim pratiteljima kojih ima više od pola milijuna.
- Beskrajno hvala vama, moji divni Instagram prijatelji, vi ste moje božanske duše. Vi ste moja inspiracija. Vaše poruke, vaša podrška i ljubav su moja motivacija i smisao, da nastavim i budem još bolja u svemu sto radim. Vi ste zasluzni sto sam danas ovde. Hvala od srca. Volim vas - napisala je uz fotografiju na kojoj pozira s nagradom i drugim nagrađenim kolegama.
Sometimes life seems like an impossible climb but I see it just as a staircase without the steps drawn in. Our actions in the present build the staircase to the future. The question is whether that staircase is going up or down. WORLD’S No1 FASHION/STYLE INFLUENCER @realfashionist 🏆🥇 Moje predivne božanske duše, presrećna sam što sa vama mogu da podelim SENZACIONALNE VESTI: Na WBA @worldbloggersawards dodeli nagrada, ove godine održanom u Kanu u sklopu Filmskog festivala, zahvaljujući vašoj podršci i ljubavi, osvojila sam PRVU NAGRADU ZA NAJBOLJEG FASHION/STYLE INFLUENCERA NA SVETU !!! 🥇🏆🥇🥇Koristim ovu priliku da se zahvalim svom fenomenalnom ❤️glam timu: Make up by @majasoviljmakeup Hair by @pavloviclale Nakit sa puno ljubavi izradjen za mene : @wishjewelry.rs Dress by @lepacoutureofficial Učinili ste sve da zablistam na prestižnim red karpetima Kanskog festivala, i doprineli mnogo kao tim, da se sve moje zamisli realizuju! Hvala @lepacoutureofficial na ovom predivnom iskustvu, vidimo se na nekom sledećem projektu Beskrajno hvala vama, 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️🥇 moji divni Instagram prijatelji, vi ste moje božanske duše. Vi ste moja inspiracija. Vaše poruke, vaša podrška i ljubav su moja motivacija i smisao, da nastavim i budem još bolja u svemu sto radim. Vi ste zasluzni sto sam danas ovde. Hvala od srca. Volim vas 💋💋💋 #cannes #worldbloggersawards #sttropez #france #casinomontecarlo #montecarlo #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #bethebestversionofyourself #italy #wakeupyourdivineside #love #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife
Berrido Pisano kaže da je njezin stil kombinacija najboljih stilova koje je pokupila iz Poljske, Švicarske i Francuske, u doba kada je tamo i živjela, piše Miss7.
Is it possible?? Last day on @samsarabeach ???! Gallipoli without @samsarabeach in the future??!!! I ’m preparing the next post that will be published on Sunday on my web site. Follow the link through my Bio to read more.. Ask me all you wish to know, below in the comment section, regarding beauty care and I’ll try to answer on all your questions. 💋💞💞 #bethebestversionofyourself #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #samsaraneverclose #lovegetsloveinreturn #love #salento #gallipoli #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife
Tonight Saturday 15.12. is my second Bday party ❤️❤️❤️ stay tuned 👀👀👀👀 watch my stories and I’ll probably do Live for you 💋💞💞🍾🎉 .. Fifty and I love it 💋💋💋💋 The winner is : @nourasultani 🎉🎉🎉🍾Congratulations ❤️ Please contact us over email up in my Bio for further details 🎉🍾💫👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 🎁 Thank you for all wonderful wishes ❤️❤️❤️❤️My first half of the century 🎂💞🎉 ❤️🎈🎈🎈🌹🌹🌹🌹 Enter GIVEAWAY. It’s still enough time. Tonight at 22:30 CET time zone I will announce the lucky girl winner. Imagine YOU to win my gorgeous red dress from above ✨✨🌹WIN, ENTER NOW🌹🌹🌹 It is so easy: In order to ENTER TO WIN you must: 1. Follow @realfashionist 2. Follow @vjollca_llapashtica on Instagram 3. In the comments bellow just tag 2 friends who would also love to win. - Anyone who doesn't follows @realfashionist and the @vjollca_llapashtica accounts on the Instagram are disqualified from the contest. I will choose random one of you. The Winner will be announced on 13th December 2018. On my Bday. Time: 22:30 CET time zone. On that same post the name of the winner will appear in the first line. Love you my beautiful divine souls and wish you all good luck #grandmotherthatlovesfashion ❤️ 🎁🎁🎁 Выиграй это нереальное платье. Рождественский гламурный гив эвей. Для того чтобы учавствовать в гиве тебе всего лишь необходимо: 1. Подпишись на @realfashionist 2. Подпишись на @vjollca_llapashtica 3. В комментариях под этим фото отмечай двоих друзей . Все кто не подпишется на вышеупомянутые аккаунты будет дисквалифицирован. Гив будет длится неделю и я рандомно выберу одного из вас. Победителя я оглашу 13 декабря 2018 в 22.30 по среднеевропейскому времени. В это же время вы увидите имя победителя 💞 Люблю вас мои дорогие и желаю всем удачи!#lovegetsloveinreturn #bethebestversionofyourself #italy #milan #duomodimilano #wakeupyourdivineside #love #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife
Zdravlje i mladolik izgled održava prehranom i tjelovježbom.
- Jedem puno voća i pijem puno vode. Na mom svakodnevnom meniju nalaze se namirnice poput avokada, mesa, ribe i povrća. Također, nikada ne pijem i ne pušim te svaki dan barem 45 minuta vježbam u teretani - kazala je seksi baka.
“Want half a million of followers Zaklina”, “Want to travel like you Zaklina”, “I want your clothes, your shoes, your bags” “I want to have your life Zaklina”... Be careful what you wish.. for you may GET IT! Why I’m saying it? If the grass looks greener by my side you just don’t know how much I payed the bill for the water. See my IG Stories 👆🏼 and check my new IGTV 💋💋💋Join my web site already today to read my post❤️ https://realfashionist.blog Follow the link in my Bio 💋or swipe and “subscribe in” through my IG stories. Thank you @fsbosphorus @inflowawards ❤️⭐️ The view behind my back is on Bosphorus and Asia continent ❤️ I’m on the European side❤️ Feeling of home when I’m away from home ❤️ What would you like to be my next blog post about? All your suggestions are welcome Love you my beautiful divine souls❤️ Love you just the way you are #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #myangel #love #turkey #istanbul #rememberstefan👼🏼 #wakeupyourdivineside #nofasterthanlife
Žaklina ima ima 28-godišnju kćer i dvije unučice, a prije nekoliko godina izgubila je 21-godišnjeg sina Stefana koji je poginuo u prometnoj nesreći u Beogradu.
Soon (September ) will be launched my web site and there, I’ll write about all that you asked for 💋💋💋 Please share down bellow, in the comment section, what would you like to be the first subject to write about. I’m reading all your comments carefully and we can decide it together ❤️ After all, I’m doing it for you my beautiful divine souls. Love you just the way you are. #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #bethebestversionofyourself #myangel #love #capri #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife
Finally: All you wanted to know about: How to age gracefully: - Plastic surgery I did - Cosmetic procedures I did Age is no longer what it used to be. Life expectancy from birth, used to be 48 years for women in 1900. Today, that’s increased to over 80 with many people living healthy vibrant lives far beyond that. Once, Anatomy was considered as destiny. Today, plastic surgery can influence that destiny positively, to boost self-esteem and self-image. The world can be quick to judge, but altering one’s appearance comes in many forms, from false eyelashes to makeup, piercings, tattoos and fake nails. If someone’s self-image and self-esteem is boosted and their confidence improved, then it is a worthy undertaking. But, real self-esteem means to be independent of others opinions. Not to see yourself as superior or inferior to anyone, and to have no fear of approval or disapproval. Or rejection. If your self-esteem is based on a social mask or plastic surgery, it's not real. It's at the whim and mercy of every stranger on the street or on the social platform. Read it all in my today’s blog post: I’M NOT MY BODY Join my web site ❤️ click the link under my profile picture in my Bio 💋or swipe and “subscribe in” through my IG stories, or just type in search engine: https://realfashionist.blog #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #wakeupyourdivineside#myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife
Joj grozno ............. super se još i drži obzirom da je izgubila sina ..............
Potrosena roba, dalje..