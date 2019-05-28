Najseksi baka (50) Instagrama dobila nagradu za modu i stil

Sometimes life seems like an impossible climb but I see it just as a staircase without the steps drawn in. Our actions in the present build the staircase to the future. The question is whether that staircase is going up or down. WORLD’S No1 FASHION/STYLE INFLUENCER @realfashionist 🏆🥇 Moje predivne božanske duše, presrećna sam što sa vama mogu da podelim SENZACIONALNE VESTI: Na WBA @worldbloggersawards dodeli nagrada, ove godine održanom u Kanu u sklopu Filmskog festivala, zahvaljujući vašoj podršci i ljubavi, osvojila sam PRVU NAGRADU ZA NAJBOLJEG FASHION/STYLE INFLUENCERA NA SVETU !!! 🥇🏆🥇🥇Koristim ovu priliku da se zahvalim svom fenomenalnom ❤️glam timu: Make up by @majasoviljmakeup Hair by @pavloviclale Nakit sa puno ljubavi izradjen za mene : @wishjewelry.rs Dress by @lepacoutureofficial Učinili ste sve da zablistam na prestižnim red karpetima Kanskog festivala, i doprineli mnogo kao tim, da se sve moje zamisli realizuju! Hvala @lepacoutureofficial na ovom predivnom iskustvu, vidimo se na nekom sledećem projektu Beskrajno hvala vama, 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️🥇 moji divni Instagram prijatelji, vi ste moje božanske duše. Vi ste moja inspiracija. Vaše poruke, vaša podrška i ljubav su moja motivacija i smisao, da nastavim i budem još bolja u svemu sto radim. Vi ste zasluzni sto sam danas ovde. Hvala od srca. Volim vas 💋💋💋 #cannes #worldbloggersawards #sttropez #france #casinomontecarlo #montecarlo #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #bethebestversionofyourself #italy #wakeupyourdivineside #love #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife

