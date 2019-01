Paparazzi ulovili Jennifer kako dira novog dečka za međunožje

Flying to Pula, Croatia now to play a few duets with Stjepan Hauser (of the 2Cellos) at the gorgeous colosseum! I am beyond excited - playing or collaborating with him was something I only dreamed of, as he is one of my favorite instrumentalists on the planet! (He doesn’t know this, but I actually listed him on the credits of my 2nd album without ever having met him- I loved his sound, polish, passion, creativity between genres etc so I wanted to mention him for his influence and inspiration!) Anyway, off I go on a musical adventure that I have been eagerly awaiting since the day he reached out and invited me to join! Woohoo! #pulacolosseum #stjepanhauser #carolinecampbell #bucketlistduet

