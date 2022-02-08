U Dolby Theatreu u Hollywoodu će se održati 94. dodjela Oscara. Ovogodišnja dodjela je 27. ožujka, i ponovno će imati službenog voditelja, što je potvrdio Craig Erwich, predsjednik kuća Hulu i ABC na Udruženju televizijskih kritičara.

Još se ne zna tko će biti domaćin. Danas je objavljen popis nominiranih za ovogodišnju dodjelu nagrada Oscar. Voditelji nominacija su Leslie Jordan i Tracee Ellis Ross.

Posljednji voditelj Oscara bio je Jimmy Kimmel i to 2018., a bio je u toj ulozi dva puta zaredom. Otada Oscari nisu imali službenog voditelja, a u toj ulozi su se kroz godine našli Ellen DeGeneres, Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock...

Najbolji film

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Najbolji redatelj

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Najbolji glumac

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tik Tik Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Najbolja glumica

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Najbolji animirani film

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. The Machine"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij

"CODA"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"

Najbolji originalni scenarij

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Najbolja originalna glazba

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"Encanto"

"Parallel Mothers"

"The Power of the Dog"

Najbolji strani film

"Drive My Car"

"Flee"

"The Hand of God"

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

"The Worst Person in the World"