Policija intervenirala u domu Billa Cosbyja zbog jazz glazbe

As soon as the four zeros went up - my memory went to a black and white photo of Steve Van Buren running with the football in the snow. Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles for winning SuperBowl LII #EaglesSuperBowlChamps #PhiladelphiaEaglesOffense #PhiladelphiaEaglesDefense #RIPSteveVanBuren #flyeaglesfly

A post shared by Bill Cosby (@billcosby) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:27pm PST