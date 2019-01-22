Nominacije za Oscara: 'Roma' i 'The Favourite' predvode listu

Filmska Akademija danas je objavila sve službene nominacije kandidata koji ulaze u utrku za najprestižniju 91. filmsku nagradu Oscar. Najvažnija holivudska noć bit će 24. veljače i to, nakon 30 godina, bez voditelja.

Onaj kome je ta uloga bila namijenjena, komičar Kevin Hart (39), morao se povući zbog homofobnih poruka, a zamjenu nisu pronašli.

'Roma', film Alfonsa Cuaróna na španolskom jeziku snimljen za Netflix, i biografija kraljice Anne 'The Favourite' redatelja Yorgosa Lanthimosa sa po 10 nominacija svaki predvode listu nominiranih.

Slijedi ih 'A Star is Born' i 'Vice' sa po osam nominacija te 'Black Panther' koji ima sedam nominacija.

Najbolji film

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Najbolja režija

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Najbolji glumac

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Najbolja glumica

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady GaGa, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Najbolji kostim

The Ballad of Buster Scruugs, Mary Zophres

Black Panther, Ruth Carter

The Favourite, Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Bryne

Najbolji zvuk

Black Panther

Bohemian Raphsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is born

Najbolja montaža zvuka

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Quiet Place

Adaptirani scenarij

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlackkKlansman

Can you ever forgive me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is born

Originalni scenarij

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Dokumentarni film:

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Kratki dokumentarni film:

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

'63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

Strani film:

Birds of Passage (Colombia)

The Guilty (Denmark)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Ayka (Kazakhstan)

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Roma (Mexico)

Cold War (Poland)

Burning (South Korea)

Šminka i frizura:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

Originalna glazba:

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

Originalna pjesma:

'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

'Treasure' from (Beautiful Boy)

'All the Stars' (Black Panther)

'Revelation' from (Boy Erased)

'Girl in the Movies' (Dumplin')

'We Won’t Move' (The Hate U Give)

'The Place Where Lost Things Go' (Mary Poppins Returns)

'Trip a Little Light Fantastic' (Mary Poppins Returns)

'Keep Reachin'' (Quincy)

'I’ll Fight' (RBG)

'A Place Called Slaughter Race' (Ralph Breaks the Internet)

'OYAHYTT' (Sorry to Bother You)

'Shallow' from (A Star Is Born)

'Suspirium' (Suspiria)

'The Big Unknown' (Widows)

Kratki animirani film:

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pepe le Morse

Weekends

Kratki igrani film:

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

Vizualni efekti:

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen