Nominacije za Oscara: 'Roma' i 'The Favourite' predvode listu
Devedeset i prva po redu dodjela filmske nagrade Oscar bit će 24. veljače u Dolby Theatreu u Hollywoodu...
Filmska Akademija danas je objavila sve službene nominacije kandidata koji ulaze u utrku za najprestižniju 91. filmsku nagradu Oscar. Najvažnija holivudska noć bit će 24. veljače i to, nakon 30 godina, bez voditelja.
Onaj kome je ta uloga bila namijenjena, komičar Kevin Hart (39), morao se povući zbog homofobnih poruka, a zamjenu nisu pronašli.
'Roma', film Alfonsa Cuaróna na španolskom jeziku snimljen za Netflix, i biografija kraljice Anne 'The Favourite' redatelja Yorgosa Lanthimosa sa po 10 nominacija svaki predvode listu nominiranih.
Slijedi ih 'A Star is Born' i 'Vice' sa po osam nominacija te 'Black Panther' koji ima sedam nominacija.
Najbolji film
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Najbolja režija
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Najbolji glumac
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Najbolja glumica
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady GaGa, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Najbolja sporedna glumica
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Najbolji sporedni glumac
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Najbolji kostim
The Ballad of Buster Scruugs, Mary Zophres
Black Panther, Ruth Carter
The Favourite, Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Bryne
Najbolji zvuk
Black Panther
Bohemian Raphsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is born
Najbolja montaža zvuka
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Quiet Place
Adaptirani scenarij
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlackkKlansman
Can you ever forgive me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is born
Originalni scenarij
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Dokumentarni film:
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Kratki dokumentarni film:
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
'63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
Strani film:
Birds of Passage (Colombia)
The Guilty (Denmark)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Ayka (Kazakhstan)
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Roma (Mexico)
Cold War (Poland)
Burning (South Korea)
Šminka i frizura:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
Originalna glazba:
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
Originalna pjesma:
'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
'Treasure' from (Beautiful Boy)
'All the Stars' (Black Panther)
'Revelation' from (Boy Erased)
'Girl in the Movies' (Dumplin')
'We Won’t Move' (The Hate U Give)
'The Place Where Lost Things Go' (Mary Poppins Returns)
'Trip a Little Light Fantastic' (Mary Poppins Returns)
'Keep Reachin'' (Quincy)
'I’ll Fight' (RBG)
'A Place Called Slaughter Race' (Ralph Breaks the Internet)
'OYAHYTT' (Sorry to Bother You)
'Shallow' from (A Star Is Born)
'Suspirium' (Suspiria)
'The Big Unknown' (Widows)
Kratki animirani film:
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pepe le Morse
Weekends
Kratki igrani film:
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
Vizualni efekti:
Ant-Man and The Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen
A za režiju?
Drago mi je zbog Gage :)
Po meni Bohemian Rhapsody najbolji. Zbog njega su i današnji klinci počeli slušati Queen :)
