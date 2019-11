Slomljeni glumac: 'Izgubili smo bebu. Uništeni smo i u šoku...'

Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April... has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one. Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, “There are no words...” and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today.

