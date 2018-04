Spremna je: Franka Batelić kreće u Portugal na Eurosong

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💥Working on the last details with the fantastic @envyroom duo! 💥 I couldnt’ve been happier with how it all turned out and I seriously can’t wait for you to see it! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👉🏼 I’m curious, can you guess what kind of a dress will I be wearing to my performance? Shoot! 😉👈🏼⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A vama dečki, hvala na kreativnosti, talentu, radu,trudu i zaraznoj pozitivi! ❤️ volim vaaaaaas! #crazy #iGocrazy #sayyestothedress #finalpreparations #envyroom #perfectcombination #perfectmatch #finalcountdown #eurovision2018 #ESC2018 #croatia🇭🇷 #portugal🇵🇹

A post shared by F R A N K A (@frankaofficial_) on Apr 27, 2018 at 12:10am PDT