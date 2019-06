Tužan 35. rođendan: Tamara mora partijati bez mame i seke

Had such a lovely time speaking at the @dazzleandfizz masterclass today. A room full of wonderful people running their own businesses and planning events. It was so nice to take a walk down memory lane talking about setting up @fifiandfriendsofficial

A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Jun 7, 2019 at 4:58am PDT