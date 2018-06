Tvrdio je da je bio s 1000 žena, a svoju djecu je zanemarivao

March 6th: SOTD: Tony Curtis❤ "I've always believed that service to other is rent we pay for our planet" Born: June 3rd 1925. Died: September 29th 2010. COD: cairdiac arrest. Fact: Curtis acted in more than 100 movies! Q: do you like Tony Curtis and why? #TonyCurtis#OldHollywood

A post shared by Started: 8th Jan 2018 (@golden_era_magic) on Mar 6, 2018 at 4:31am PST