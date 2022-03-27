Pogledajte koji su sve filmovi i zvijezde nominirani za Oscare

U dvorani Dobly Theatre u Hollywoodu, večeras će se upriličiti 94. dodjela prestižnih filmskih nagrada Oscar. Svečanost u SAD-u započinje u večernjem terminu, otprilike u 2 sata ujutro po našem vremenu (Central European Time). Na crvenom tepihu prije dodjele, ali i u samoj dvorani, večeras ćemo moći vidjeti brojne svjetske zvijezde. Samo neke od njih popet će se i na pozornicu kako bi primili zasluženi zlatni kipić.

Inače, dodjela Oscara najveći je događaj u sezoni dodjele filmskih nagrada zbog čega se tjednima prije pojavljuju razne analize i predviđanja tko bi mogao osvojiti kipiće.

Evo tko su po kategorijama nominirani u 2022. godini...

Najbolji film:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Najbolji redatelj:

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Najbolja glumica u glavnoj ulozi:

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy

Faye Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Najbolji glumac u glavnoj ulozi:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Najbolja sporedna glumica:

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Najbolji sporedni glumac:

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kostur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Najbolji originalni scenarij:

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij:

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Najbolji međunarodni film:

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Luana: a Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Najbolji dokumentarni film:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Najbolji animirani film:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Najbolja kinematografija:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Najbolji vizualni efekti:

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Najbolji dizajn kostima:

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Najbolja originalna pjesma:

'Be Alive', King Richard

'Dos Oruguitas', Encanto

'Down to Joy',Belfast

'No Time to Die', No Time to Die

'Somehow You Do', Four Good Days

