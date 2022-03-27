Pogledajte koji su sve filmovi i zvijezde nominirani za Oscare

Dodjela Oscara najveći je događaj u sezoni dodjele filmskih nagrada zbog čega se tjednima prije pojavljuju razne analize i predviđanja tko bi mogao osvojiti zlatne kipiće
U dvorani Dobly Theatre u Hollywoodu, večeras će se upriličiti 94. dodjela prestižnih filmskih nagrada Oscar. Svečanost u SAD-u započinje u večernjem terminu, otprilike u 2 sata ujutro po našem vremenu (Central European Time). Na crvenom tepihu prije dodjele, ali i u samoj dvorani, večeras ćemo moći vidjeti brojne svjetske zvijezde. Samo neke od njih popet će se i na pozornicu kako bi primili zasluženi zlatni kipić.
Inače, dodjela Oscara najveći je događaj u sezoni dodjele filmskih nagrada zbog čega se tjednima prije pojavljuju razne analize i predviđanja tko bi mogao osvojiti kipiće.
Evo tko su po kategorijama nominirani u 2022. godini...
Najbolji film:
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Najbolji redatelj:
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Najbolja glumica u glavnoj ulozi:
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy
Faye Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Najbolji glumac u glavnoj ulozi:
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Najbolja sporedna glumica:
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Najbolji sporedni glumac:
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kostur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Najbolji originalni scenarij:
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Najbolji adaptirani scenarij:
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Najbolji međunarodni film:
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Luana: a Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Najbolji dokumentarni film:
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Najbolji animirani film:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Najbolja kinematografija:
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Najbolji vizualni efekti:
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Najbolji dizajn kostima:
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Najbolja originalna pjesma:
'Be Alive', King Richard
'Dos Oruguitas', Encanto
'Down to Joy',Belfast
'No Time to Die', No Time to Die
'Somehow You Do', Four Good Days