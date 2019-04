Višnjić postao srpski pukovnik Dobrivoje: U lovu je na zombije

Guess who’s guest starring in the new season of @santaclaritadiet ...😱... on @netflix ... ?! And also some exciting Timeless news coming your way my friends...😉... soon... 😊❤️ * * * * * @netflix @drewbarrymore #timothyolyphant #timeless #undead #santaclarita #netflix #filming #set #location

A post shared by Goran Visnjic (@goran_visnjic) on Jul 20, 2018 at 10:24am PDT