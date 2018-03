Zavodnik Brando odbio Oscara, pa na dodjelu poslao Indijanku

Oscars, 1973: Instead of attending the ceremony and accepting his award for Best Actor in The Godfather, Marlon Brando sent Sacheen Littlefeather in his place. The letter read that Brando has chosen to boycott the ceremony because of the ongoing issues at Wounded Knee, and because of the portrayal of Native Americans in film and TV. Of course, she was booed. Brando actually had a 15-page letter prepared, but the producers threatened to forcibly remove her if she stayed on stage for more than a minute. #oscars #marlonbrando #sacheenlittlefeather

